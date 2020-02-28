THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

Students donate trolleys to help Rassada residents during water shortage

PHUKET: Residents of Rassada who have been struggling through the water shortage have received a lift as students from Phuket Technical College (PTC) donated 20 trolleys to help them transport their water supplies.

Water-Supplyenvironmenttransport
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 28 February 2020, 05:16PM

The ceremony where the trolley donation by students of Phuket Technical College to Rassada residents was conducted. Photo: PR Dept

The ceremony where the trolley donation by students of Phuket Technical College to Rassada residents was conducted. Photo: PR Dept

The donation was made yesterday (Feb 27) afternoon at the PTC campus in a ceremony attended by Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Phuket office Chief Sophon Thongsai, Rassada administrative officers, and other relevant officers.

PTC Director, Adisak Chatchawet, told The Phuket News, “I had noticed that people were struggling a lot due to ongoing water outages in Rassada. Students from the college and I went to inspect the Rassada area and found people were really struggling to actually carry and transport water supplies.

“Generally, they were only able to carry small amounts of water back to their houses following the water truck deliveries and the trucks were unable to get close enough to the houses to deliver larger amounts,” Mr Adisak commented.

“It was clear they needed trolleys to be able to transfer sufficient water supplies from the main road to their houses, something they did not have.

“As part of the ‘Fix it Centre’ initiative by the Office of the Vocational Education Commission of Ministry of Education, the students at the college united to make 20 water trolleys to assist the residents.

“If anyone else requires similar assistance please call to 076-221679 and 076-211343,” he added.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Governor Phakaphong said, “Phuket is now experiencing dry season and some people are facing a water outage, mostly in areas where water pressure is too low to distribute to sufficiently. We’ve coordinated with local officers to send water trucks to the areas to help.

“However, at this stage, I want everyone to use water sparingly until the time when the rain season comes,” he said.

Governor Phakaphong added, “Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) officers are looking for new water sources and buying water from private companies.

"A budget request has been filed to the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) to enable spending on the building of a water gate in Khok Tanod, Cherng Talay,” he concluded.

The hard-hit area of Soi Kingkaew in Rassada, one of the poorest and most densely populated residential areas on the island, has been receiving deliveries of water supplies by Rassada Municipality trucks since Jan 15, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana admitted (see story here).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Deadly airport cabbie still driving! 41st Thai virus patient? Head swap ’outrage’? || February 28
Mains water supply outage in Wichit
Outrage as tourist leaves his mark on Nai Thon rocks
Thai tour guide is 41st virus patient
PM, ministers survive censure debate
Crash and burn driver collides with policeman, hospitalised
Man arrested for putting cameras in public toilets
South Korea coronavirus cases pass 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla cabbie throw down! Indian tourism relief? Boat sinks, crewman missing! || February 27
Governor orders complaint filed over disrespectful ‘head swap’ photo of Phuket Heroines
Marut the killer Phuket airport taxi driver is still behind the wheel
Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road
Crew member of sunken boat still missing
American man, 79, dies in fall from motorbike
Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

 

Phuket community
#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

" Sometime silence speaks more than talking" Yes K.,you should stick to that more frequent...(Read More)

Motorcycle taxi driver hospitalised in knife attack on Bangla Road

It should be forbidden that motor cycle-, taxi- and Van drivers have weapons with them while working...(Read More)

Government accused of being too submissive to China

@ Gerry, wrong thinking, sir. Anyone living in Thailand may ask questions about education/skills/b...(Read More)

#PhuketOK aims to rejuvenate local tourism industry

I use to love going to Phuket and I've been 4 times. After the last time I went in August 2019 I...(Read More)

Warrant issued for Plodprasop’s arrest

How thai since 1998 can make each other's life miserable. One can't make it up....(Read More)

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees

So they give the Chinese free entry without visas into the country and they turn around and charge a...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

Well, it is clear. 'All done' by Bangkok. Not by Patong police. Why not? The Patong police C...(Read More)

COVID-19 infected man conceals truth, national total hits 40

If he recovers, there should be criminal charges for his stupid, selfish, dangerous and negligent ac...(Read More)

Looking to India for relief: Growth in Indian tourist arrivals may alleviate COVID-19 fallout

I have always found Indian people to be polite, good humored and family orientated. They are also qu...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Cassia Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 