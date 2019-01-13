THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists

PHUKET: Police still have yet to press any charges for the deadly collision on Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, in November that killed two tourists when the motorbike they were riding on slammed into a car making a U-turn at night.

tourismaccidentsdeathtransportalcoholpolice
By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 January 2019, 01:56PM

Police still have yet to press any charges for the deadly collision on Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, in November that killed two tourists when the motorbike they were riding on slammed into a car making a U-turn at night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police still have yet to press any charges for the deadly collision on Chao Fa West Rd, Chalong, in November that killed two tourists when the motorbike they were riding on slammed into a car making a U-turn at night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police, the investigating officer for the accident, told The Phuket News.

The driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat, made the deadly U-turn near the entrance to Land & Houses Park Phuket on Chao Fa West Rd at 11:30pm on Nov 29.

The tourist riding the motorbike, 26-year-old Amine Halimi from Algeria, was unable to avoid the collision. Mr Halimi and his passenger, Turkish-Dutch dual national Zehre Yalcinkaya, both died in the impact. (See story here.)

The Phuket-registered Toyota Camry that Sudapon was driving was still bearing red ‘dealership’ licence plates at the time of the accident. Under Thai law it is illegal drive a vehicle with such licence plates after dark or out of the province.

Photos from the scene of the accident also show that Sudapon was making an illegal U-turn across a double-yellow centre line when the accident happened.

Sudapon later confessed to “driving carelessly”, Col Thada confirmed. (See story here.)

QSI International School Phuket

However, Col Thada has now confirmed that no application has been submitted to the Phuket Prosecutor’s Office to formally press charges for the accident.

“I am still waiting for relatives of the foreign victims to send a lawyer to clear everything about compensation for the deaths. I have informed to their embassies but I have not yet received a reply.

“When that is done I can complete my part in this case,” he said.

Col Thada added that blood-alcohol tests on both Sudapon and the foreign victims have now been returned to the Chalong Police.

“Blood tests conducted by the Office of Forensic Science in Surat Thani show that Mr Amine and Ms Zehre both had blood alcohol concentrations above the limit, but that the blood alcohol concentration for Ms Sudapon was not,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drunk drivers risk having cars seized over New Year
Drunken state blamed for British woman’s fatal fall from Phuket tuk-tuk
Health Minister supports call for alcohol blood tests for all road accidents
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists
Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Speeding wipeout Phuket taxi driver named, charge confirmed
Phuket taxi driver charged for killing motorbike rider in deadly wipeout

 

Phuket community
Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

Police can't nothing unless a complaint is made...read the article. If the owner doesn't com...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

Read the articles ...they have all the answers for you....(Read More)

Man faces charges after car accident leaves girl, 15, injured

Since when has it become illegal to have a 15 year girlfriend? If the article says he was driving to...(Read More)

Man faces charges after car accident leaves girl, 15, injured

I wonder if there will be any charges for a 27yr old having a 15 yr old girlfriend .......(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

If these photographers are engaged by a business in China and work in an individual capacity as an e...(Read More)

Saudi teen runaway leaves for Canada

What was true or not true? Did Thailand allow saudi officials into airport transit lounge to take a...(Read More)

Man faces charges after car accident leaves girl, 15, injured

b70, 000 for killing a power pole whilst a bus driver got B5k for killing six people up north the o...(Read More)

Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

There we go: " Taking assets that belongs to other is a crime". Right! But RTP, don't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

Their insurances are covered by their respective employers not Thailand. It's no different to ov...(Read More)

Locals scramble for ‘free’ beer as Leo truck drops load

The vultures are not far away in Phuket....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Express Carpet and Decor
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show
Dan About Thailand

 