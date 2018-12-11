THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

PHUKET: The woman who made a sudden U-turn on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong late at night on Nov 28, resulting the deaths of two tourists on a motorbike, has confessed to driving carelessly, police have confirmed.

By Tavee Adam

Tuesday 11 December 2018, 05:33PM

The driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat, will be charged for reckless driving causing death, police confirmed today (Dec 11). Photo: Ruamjai Kupai Foundation

The driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat, made the U-turn near the entrance to Land & Houses Park Phuket on Chao Fa West Rd at 11:30pm.

The tourist riding the motorbike, 26-year-old Amine Halimi from Algeria, was unable to avoid the collision. Mr Halimi and his passenger Zehre Yalcinkaya both died in the impact. (See story here.)

Sudapon was taken to hospital after the accident, but was discharged last week and presented herself at Chalong Police Station on Sunday (Dec 9), Lt Col Thada Sodarak, the investigating officer from the Chalong Police, explained to The Phuket News.

“Sudapon confessed that she drove carelessly and crashed with the two tourists on the motorbike,” Col Thada said today (Dec 11).

However, Col Thada added that no preliminary charges have been pressed against Sudapon.

“Even though she confessed, we must still conclude the investigation and hand the case to the public prosecutor for further action,” he explained.

Col Thada added that the case should be simple. “Police have CCTV video footage of the accident,” he said.

Chalong Police Chief Col Pakkayot Tanongsak told The Phuket News on Friday (Dec 7) that police had Suapon tested for alcohol and drugs after the accident, but that officers had yet to receive the results of the tests.

Col Pakkayot dismissed the importance of the Phuket-registered Toyota Camry that Sudapon was driving still bearing red 'dealership' licence plates at the time of the accident.

Under Thai law it is illegal drive a vehicle with such licences plates after dark or out of the province.

“This is not a major factor. She will be fined for driving a vehicle with this kind of plate at night too, but the main charge is reckless driving. Police will charge her with reckless driving causing death,” Col Pakkayot said.

 

 

Foot | 11 December 2018 - 17:49:25 

No money in pursuing the woman since shr probably hasn't got much money.  And, heck, it was only tourists.  No problem.

Driver confesses to deadly Chalong U-turn that killed two tourists

