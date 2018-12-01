THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

PHUKET: Chalong Police today said they could not reveal any major details of the investigation into the deadly motorbike accident that killed two tourists on Thursday night (Nov 29).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 December 2018, 02:57PM

Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police confirmed that no preliminary charges at all have been pressed against the driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat, as she is still in hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police confirmed that no preliminary charges at all have been pressed against the driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat, as she is still in hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police, who is the investigating officer for the accident, did confirm that the two tourists killed in the deadly collision comprised one male and one female.

The two tourists were killed when the motorbike they were riding struck a car that made a sudden U-turn on Chao Fa West Rd, in Chalong.

In the initial report, it was confirmed that that woman killed was Zehre Yalcinkaya. (See story here.)

Col Thada today (Dec 1) confirmed that no preliminary charges at all have been pressed against the driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat.

“She is still in hospital from her injuries,” he said.

No mention was made of which charges, if any, were being considered.

KRSR

Of note, the car that Ms Sudapon was driving was still bearing red “dealership” licence plates. Under the Traffic Act, it is illegal to drive a vehicle bearing such licence plates on public roads out of the province or at night.

Regarding the man killed in the accident (not two women, as originally reported – see story here), Col Thada confirmed that the man was Algerian, but said “his name is too hard to read”.

“I cannot give any information to you now. Please call be back on Tuesday or Wednesday (Dec 4-5),” Col Thada said.

He gave no explanation for the delay in confirming any details of the accident.

Meanwhile, French-language Alegrian news service AL24 reported confirmed that the male tourist killed was 26-year-old Algerian Muay Thai boxer Amine Halimi, from the Hussein Dey suburb if the Alegian capital Algiers.

According to the ALG 24 report, Mr Halimi was enrolled in traniing in Muay Thai at Phuket Top Team Muay Thai & MMA, located on Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, and “Absolute Gym” (Absolute MMA Thailand in Rawai). (See ALG 24 story here.)

 

 

Rorri_2 | 04 December 2018 - 11:28:03 

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think anyone "magically" knows the truth, but there are some who deny the truth, for whatever reason whether through ignorance or their own agenda... what is your reason. Consider this, even the "government" admits to the many problems, but never seems to fix them, do you question them...

Pauly44 | 03 December 2018 - 11:20:37 

That's it ... keep your head buried in that hole, most of us with half a brain and sprinkle of common sense knows the truth of the shenanigans that goes on all for the mighty baht and call a spade a spade while you and the other delusional apologists turn a blind eye making ludicrous comments to justify your pathetic existence, how very sad.

Jor12 | 03 December 2018 - 10:30:55 

Gotta love this one,"the BIB are keeping details quiet because the Thai's...were completely at fault and they are negotiating financial settlement to get off." Really? Then later, "stop posting comments that make no sense from morons?? That would benefit most readers that recognize right from wrong and the truth of what's really going on." One should take heed of what o...

Timothy | 03 December 2018 - 10:27:49 

...A while back, two tourists made a quick U-turn in front of two Thai's racing big bikes. The driver was charged and arrested even though CCTV and witnesses said the bike riders were racing through traffic. Their photos and names were posted. They didn't charge, or name the old guy. They didn't charge these Thai's.

Winfield | 03 December 2018 - 06:20:03 

Dear P.N. Please ignore the request by P44 to stop posting comments from others based on his arrogant statement that they are ignorant apologists - yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on".

DeKaaskopp | 02 December 2018 - 22:34:48 

I'm so sorry to hear that hinny. Why don't you create your own website ,where only hater,neocolonialists and white supremacists are allowed to comment? It would give you the freedom to spill all your racist poison and you could block all the comments you don't like.Easy,isn't it?

Pauly44 | 02 December 2018 - 19:37:05 

I'm actually getting quite sick & tired of reading the stupid comments from DK and his ilk, Dear P. N can you please stop posting comments that make no sense from morons?? That would benefit most readers that recognize right from wrong and the truth of what's really going on.

DeKaaskopp | 02 December 2018 - 13:53:29 

Dear PN,please follow up on every article about criminal cases/traffic offenses until a verdict is spoken or an out of court settlement is reached .It's the only way to make reader like Timi or others find their inner peace again. Thank you.

Pauly44 | 02 December 2018 - 13:22:12 

The bike hit the car because the car made a sharp turn infront of it, apologists again display their total ignorance, the BIB are keeping details quiet because the Thai's in the car were completely at fault and they are negotiating financial settlement to get off, if the tourists were in the car they would be plastered all over the news, hypocrisy!

Kurt | 02 December 2018 - 13:20:26 

This accident happened due to the sudden U-turn of the car. A car that was having a red dealer registration plate and that time illegal on the road, period. Questioning or the motorbikers were wearing helmet can be asked same way or the car driver has a driver license while driving according thai law illegal the red plated car.
Illegal car driving + sudden U-turn. That is the case.

Wiesel | 02 December 2018 - 11:12:17 

Does Names, ages and nationality and hobbys matter?? Even full names should not get public.

Timothy | 02 December 2018 - 08:51:54 

Nasa, it is good you mentioned that accident. So many things are swept under the carpet. That accident had very clear CCTV showing the old man's pickup turning into the path of the other vehicles. Then he just drove off and claimed he didn't even know anything happened. The police were making all kinds of excuses for him. "He is old. blah blah blah." Doesn't change the facts....

Fascinated | 01 December 2018 - 20:56:17 

Insp K gets it wrong yet again- if a vehicle is travelling up the road be it a motorbike or anything IT hits a vehicle coming across its bows.m No wonder things her don't get worked out with people like him on the case.

DeKaaskopp | 01 December 2018 - 20:37:18 

Instead of vomiting,how about looking at the picture ? The car was clearly hit on the side and therefore it is true that the bike hit the car.BTW,what is your education level ? Can't you read? Where did Lt.Col Thada twist anything? " The two tourists were killed..." was written by the PN and are not the words of Lt.Col.Thada. Comprehension isn't your strength ,right?

Nasa12 | 01 December 2018 - 17:58:11 

And the old thai man some created a bad accident few months back 200m from this bad accident, is that man in prison or what ? Chalong police are silent as usual K illings are quick to be suicide, death's accidents are abandoned and forgotten +++.

Kurt | 01 December 2018 - 15:17:36 

Vomiting making,  comment of a high ranking RTP man.  Motorbike did  not struck the car!  Car, (thai driver), did hit motorbike ( foreign tourists)' Don't twist a accident around to damage control in favor of thai driver.! And the saying:" His name is hard to read". What is his education level? He lost face the moment a Algerian newspaper came up with all info about the victim. B...

