PHUKET: Chalong Police today said they could not reveal any major details of the investigation into the deadly motorbike accident that killed two tourists on Thursday night (Nov 29).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 December 2018, 02:57PM

Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police confirmed that no preliminary charges at all have been pressed against the driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat, as she is still in hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Chalong Police, who is the investigating officer for the accident, did confirm that the two tourists killed in the deadly collision comprised one male and one female.

The two tourists were killed when the motorbike they were riding struck a car that made a sudden U-turn on Chao Fa West Rd, in Chalong.

In the initial report, it was confirmed that that woman killed was Zehre Yalcinkaya. (See story here.)

Col Thada today (Dec 1) confirmed that no preliminary charges at all have been pressed against the driver of the car, Sudapon Nontawat.

“She is still in hospital from her injuries,” he said.

No mention was made of which charges, if any, were being considered.

Of note, the car that Ms Sudapon was driving was still bearing red “dealership” licence plates. Under the Traffic Act, it is illegal to drive a vehicle bearing such licence plates on public roads out of the province or at night.

Regarding the man killed in the accident (not two women, as originally reported – see story here), Col Thada confirmed that the man was Algerian, but said “his name is too hard to read”.

“I cannot give any information to you now. Please call be back on Tuesday or Wednesday (Dec 4-5),” Col Thada said.

He gave no explanation for the delay in confirming any details of the accident.

Meanwhile, French-language Alegrian news service AL24 reported confirmed that the male tourist killed was 26-year-old Algerian Muay Thai boxer Amine Halimi, from the Hussein Dey suburb if the Alegian capital Algiers.

According to the ALG 24 report, Mr Halimi was enrolled in traniing in Muay Thai at Phuket Top Team Muay Thai & MMA, located on Soi Ta-iad, Chalong, and “Absolute Gym” (Absolute MMA Thailand in Rawai). (See ALG 24 story here.)