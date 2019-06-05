Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Spirit medium killers used baseball bat, police reveal

PHUKET: All four suspects arrested for the murder of a spirit medium whose remains were found on Saturday will undergo further questioning by police today (June 5), following the revelation at a press conference yesterday that the murder was carried out with a baseball bat.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 5 June 2019, 11:12AM

Police revealed yesterday that 24-year-old spirit medium Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee was beaten to death with a baseball bat. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police revealed yesterday that 24-year-old spirit medium Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee was beaten to death with a baseball bat. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

Secutirty at the press conference yesterday. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

Secutirty at the press conference yesterday. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

one of the suspects being questioned. Photo: Wichit POlice

one of the suspects being questioned. Photo: Wichit POlice

A photo of police conducting their investigation, leading to the arrest of the four suspects. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A photo of police conducting their investigation, leading to the arrest of the four suspects. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A bag of twist ties was seized as evidence. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A bag of twist ties was seized as evidence. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

After Sathaporn was beaten to death, his hands and feet were bound with red nylon rope before his body was dumped. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

After Sathaporn was beaten to death, his hands and feet were bound with red nylon rope before his body was dumped. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A photo of police conducting their investigation, leading to the arrest of the four suspects. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A photo of police conducting their investigation, leading to the arrest of the four suspects. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A photo of police conducting their investigation, leading to the arrest of the four suspects. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A photo of police conducting their investigation, leading to the arrest of the four suspects. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The police board yesterday showing the suspects (fourth suspect is out of view). Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The police board yesterday showing the suspects (fourth suspect is out of view). Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was transported to where it was dumped in a black Hyundai H-1. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was transported to where it was dumped in a black Hyundai H-1. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was transported to where it was dumped in a black Hyundai H-1. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was transported to where it was dumped in a black Hyundai H-1. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A bloodied watch was taken as evidence in the investigation. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

A bloodied watch was taken as evidence in the investigation. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was transported to where it was dumped in a black Hyundai H-1. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was transported to where it was dumped in a black Hyundai H-1. Screengrab: Eakkapop Thongtub

Suspect Sukolrapong “Beach” Kaewsuwan, 27, was arrested on Monday, Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk told the press yesterday (June 4). (See story here.)

Fellow suspects Sukaray “Chuk” Jitnaree, 27, Peerawat “Sam” Saewong, 28, and Naruebeth “Low” Petchmak, 20, were all arrested yesterday, he added.

The arrests followed the discovery of heavily decomposed remains in jungle undergrowth beside the Ao Yon - Khao Khad coastal road on Saturday.

The remains were soon identified by the victim’s parents to be those of 24-year-old Sathaporn “Tek” Yindee, well known among his friends as a spirit medium who took part in the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival. (See story here.)

“All four of them revealed their plan to commit murder,” Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Witoon Kongsudjai told the press yesterday.

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn added that the killing was the culmination of an ongoing dispute between Sathaporn and the four suspects.

He also noted that the suspects had claimed that Sathaporn had threatened to kill one of them, and so they had reacted before that threat could be carried out.

“They admitted that a baseball bat was used to beat Sathaporn to death. They used a black Hyundai H-1 to carry the body to dump it beside the road on the night of March 16,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

One of the suspects who had befriended Sathaporn had picked Sathaporn up at his house on a motorbike and drove him to a house in Chalong, where he was attacked and beaten to death with a baseball bat, the officers explained.

They then bound his hands and feet with red nylon rope and dumped his body along the Ao Yon road.

Col Nikorn declined to reveal any further details about the case, and refused to answer questions from the press about where the murder was carried out or what had started the ongoing dispute in the first place.

“Sorry I can’t tell you now. I don’t want details of this case to affect the investigation,” he said.

Col Witoon explained that the suspects are being held at Wichit Police Station and are to undergo further questioning.

“Also, the black Hyundai has been seized as evidence,” he said.

Capt Chatree Chuvichian of the Wichit Police told Khao Phuket today (June 5) that all suspects will be question with their lawyer present. (See story here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion
Four men charged with murder following discovery of decomposed body
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Falling during selfie! ’Training’ insurgents? Phuket upgrades ’soon’? || June 4
Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers asked to stop cheating, beating tourists
Phuket 7-Eleven manager gifted B5k reward for returning wallet to Chinese tourist
Phuket surf danger: the calm before the storm
Russian woman injured in selfie-taking fall on rocks
Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road
Upgrades tipped as Phuket mulls new town planning rules
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Family brings escaped convict back! Fire at Chatuchak Market! False killer whale sightings! || June 3
Phuket safe, dengue growth slows in May amidst soaring fears online
Phuket Gov leads blessing ceremonies for Queen’s birthday
Body found at Ao Yon believed to be missing spirit medium
Phuket man arrested after five years on the run for drugs, guns
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

what a stupid idea; sure, a concrete divider would be better than some plastic poles, but to turn it...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Something new came up thanks to Chalong underpass. The police has her daily Chalong Circle check tim...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Sorry Pascale. I was not clear enough. The idea is a single light rail track in the underpass. From ...(Read More)

Phuket 7-Eleven manager gifted B5k reward for returning wallet to Chinese tourist

Oh brother...Phuket officials are digging deep with this one. Full pomp and regalia because the cle...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

So these bars have been making 40 to 50K per day and haven't been paying any tax? Well, except f...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

'Scion'- that's a new word for him- he'd know a lot about extortion wouldn't he!...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

He’s correct, of course. I’ve been whining since 2014 that Thailand has become anti-tourist. ...(Read More)

Driver escapes injury after truck lane change sees car flip several times on main Phuket road

It seems that motorists seeing other motorists in front of them indicating to change lane or moving ...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

Funny? I did counter your wrong statement with a simple example and you call it a wrong example beca...(Read More)

Excise tax ‘final straw’ for Patong entertainment businesses, warns scion

I think most people would be absolutely delighted if this man went out of business, which would allo...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Baan and Beyond
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Dream Beach Club
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 