THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Body found at Ao Yon believed to be missing spirit medium

PHUKET: The badly decomposed body of a man found in the jungle along the coastal road to Ao Yon, on Phuket’s east coast, on Saturday (June 1) is believed to be that of a local spirit medium who was last seen in March this year.

deathmurderpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 June 2019, 12:58PM

Officers yesterday recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Officers yesterday recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Officers yesterday recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Officers yesterday recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Officers yesterday recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Officers yesterday recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Aa Tee

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Aa Tee

Manas Samat, village headman of Moo 6 Wichit, reported the finding of the body, beside the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd, to Wichit Police at 6pm Saturday evening.

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk and Capt Chatree Chuvichian, along with Phuket Provincial Police Forensic Science officers, inspected the scene at 8am yesterday (June 2).

The heavily decomposed body was at the bottom of a banyan tree some 10 metres from the road, police reported.

The feet of the body were bound with red nylon rope and a silver ring set with a brown gemstone was on the middle finger of the right hand, police noted in their findings.

Along with the remains was yellow shirt emblazoned with “Luk Phra Mongkut” (“Child of Rama IV”) in Thai language.

Officers estimated that the man, now believed to be Sathaporn “Tek” Yindee, 24, had died three weeks earlier.

Officers speculated that Sathaporn was either killed elsewhere and his body was dumped in the jungle, or he was forced to the isolated location and killed at the scene.

Officers also said that they had not found any other evidence at the scene

QSI International School Phuket

Mr Sathaporn’s remains were identified by his parents, who reported their son missing to Wichit Police on April 12, after he had not been seen at his home since March 15.

The parents recognised the ring on the right hand of the remains, saying that there was only one ring they had seen like that, and that it was worn by Sathaporn.

Mr Sathaporn’s body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine the cause of death, police noted.

Capt Chatree said that police were to review any CCTV footage that may aid their investigation.

DNA samples have also been taken from Mr Sathaporn’s parents to compare with the DNA of the body found in order to determine conclusively that the remains are those of Mr Sathaporn, Capt Chatree added.

Mr Sathaporn was known as spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Many of his friends have already marked his passing with sadness in their Facebook posts.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk sakoot

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Myanmar worker fatally stabs colleague following argument
Bangla Road bar tout charged with murder
Bar host stabbed to death on Bangla Road
Myanmar couple stabbed in Chalong
Air Force officer stomped to death by husband in front of children
Speeding, drunk drivers in fatal accidents over Songkran to face murder charges
Former cop who exposed police corruption shot dead
’Lady of the Hills’ was a Thai bride
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder
Facebook Live streamed New Zealand terrorist attack leaves 40 dead
Phuket police wait as Greek murder suspect remains at large abroad
Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook
Killer cop confesses to Phuket street slaying
Fatal high-speed bypass accident was suicide bid by fleeing Phuket murder suspect, say police

 

Phuket community
Call for extra B2bn for Phuket light rail project blurs budget figures

Service begins in 2024? Forget it. Constructing 2 more tunnels will take already 4 years ( see Chalo...(Read More)

Elephant export amendment spurs outcry from activists

Well, just about Phuket, 1 baby elephant died because of absence knowledge medical care. See the ele...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Should never have been built with just 2 lanes in the first place. Typical of poor planning that is ...(Read More)

Saphan Hin roads close as street racing takes hold

was there on sunday and it was a great organiced and nice event. Well done ;-)...(Read More)

Drug price disclosure takes effect

<we are not wanted here,just our money>If you feel that way,wouldn't it be better to leave...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

King Power shops price setting in Thai airports,, not duty free at all, more expensive than anywhere...(Read More)

King Power wins Suvarnabhumi duty-free contract

"The promised return is higher" Yeah, like a fleet of new Mercedes Benz's. Seriously,...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

Of course the Phuket Highway Office knows ( do they?) when the traffic flows in directions north or ...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: How jumping in the saddle can take our love lives up a gear

Article has an insulting omission of time per week it takes to rebuild a heart. Nor does the write...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One way, or the other

A great 'warning' Opinion piece. But I am afraid that Officials will not re-think one secon...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket

 