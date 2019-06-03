PHUKET: The badly decomposed body of a man found in the jungle along the coastal road to Ao Yon, on Phuket’s east coast, on Saturday (June 1) is believed to be that of a local spirit medium who was last seen in March this year.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 June 2019, 12:58PM

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Courtesy of Aa Tee

Officers yesterday recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Manas Samat, village headman of Moo 6 Wichit, reported the finding of the body, beside the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd, to Wichit Police at 6pm Saturday evening.

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk and Capt Chatree Chuvichian, along with Phuket Provincial Police Forensic Science officers, inspected the scene at 8am yesterday (June 2).

The heavily decomposed body was at the bottom of a banyan tree some 10 metres from the road, police reported.

The feet of the body were bound with red nylon rope and a silver ring set with a brown gemstone was on the middle finger of the right hand, police noted in their findings.

Along with the remains was yellow shirt emblazoned with “Luk Phra Mongkut” (“Child of Rama IV”) in Thai language.

Officers estimated that the man, now believed to be Sathaporn “Tek” Yindee, 24, had died three weeks earlier.

Officers speculated that Sathaporn was either killed elsewhere and his body was dumped in the jungle, or he was forced to the isolated location and killed at the scene.

Officers also said that they had not found any other evidence at the scene

Mr Sathaporn’s remains were identified by his parents, who reported their son missing to Wichit Police on April 12, after he had not been seen at his home since March 15.

The parents recognised the ring on the right hand of the remains, saying that there was only one ring they had seen like that, and that it was worn by Sathaporn.

Mr Sathaporn’s body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine the cause of death, police noted.

Capt Chatree said that police were to review any CCTV footage that may aid their investigation.

DNA samples have also been taken from Mr Sathaporn’s parents to compare with the DNA of the body found in order to determine conclusively that the remains are those of Mr Sathaporn, Capt Chatree added.

Mr Sathaporn was known as spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Many of his friends have already marked his passing with sadness in their Facebook posts.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk sakoot