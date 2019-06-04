Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk held a press conference this afternoon along with Capt Chatree Chuvichian and Phuket Provincial Investigation Police to announce the arrests.
“Today, all four men have been charged with the murder of Sathaporn “Tek” Yindee. The four men are Sukaray Jitnaree, Peerawat Saewong, Naruebeth Petchmak and Sukolrapong Kaewsuwan,” Col Nikorn said.
“Sukolrapong Kaewsuwan was arrested yesterday and the other three were arrested today,” he confirmed.
“The men have also been charged with burying, hiding, moving or destroying a corpse.”
The feet of Mr Sathaporn’s badly decomposed body were bound with red nylon rope. Officers estimated that he had died three weeks earlier. (See story here.)
Col Nikorn said the four men have been taken to Wichit Police Station for further questioning.
More details will follow.
