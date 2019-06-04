Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Four men charged with murder following discovery of decomposed body

PHUKET: Police have arrested and charged four men in connection with the discovery of the decomposed body of a spirit medium found in the jungle along the coastal road to Ao Yon – on Phuket’s east coast – on Saturday (June 1).

crimemurder
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 4 June 2019, 06:18PM

Three of the four men charged with the murder of Sathaporn “Tek” Yindee. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers recover the remains that were found at the bottom of a banyan tree along the Ao Yon – Khao Khad Rd on Saturday evening (June 1). Photo: Wichit Police

Sathaporn ‘Tek’ Yindee, 24, was known as a spirit medium who often took part in the Phuket Vegetarian Festival. Photo: Sathaporn Yindee / Facebook

Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk held a press conference this afternoon along with Capt Chatree Chuvichian and Phuket Provincial Investigation Police to announce the arrests.

“Today, all four men have been charged with the murder of Sathaporn “Tek” Yindee. The four men are Sukaray Jitnaree, Peerawat Saewong, Naruebeth Petchmak and Sukolrapong Kaewsuwan,” Col Nikorn said.

“Sukolrapong Kaewsuwan was arrested yesterday and the other three were arrested today,” he confirmed.

“The men have also been charged with burying, hiding, moving or destroying a corpse.”

The feet of Mr Sathaporn’s badly decomposed body were bound with red nylon rope. Officers estimated that he had died three weeks earlier. (See story here.)

Col Nikorn said the four men have been taken to Wichit Police Station for further questioning.

More details will follow.

 

 

