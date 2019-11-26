THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Social Security Office fines building collapse company director B100k for unregistered workers

Social Security Office fines building collapse company director B100k for unregistered workers

PHUKET: Chuchart Palasuwan, Managing Director of The Blue Phuket Co Ltd, has been fined B100,000 by the Social Security Office for not registering five workers – four of them killed and one injured in the building collapse in Thepkrasattri last Thursday (Nov 21).


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 27 November 2019, 09:00AM

Kanongdet Palasuwan (centre), brother of Chuchart Palasuwan, Managing Director of The Blue Phuket Co Ltd, pays the B100,000 fine at the Phuket Social Security Office yesterday (Nov 26). Photo: Phuket SSO

Kanongdet Palasuwan (centre), brother of Chuchart Palasuwan, Managing Director of The Blue Phuket Co Ltd, pays the B100,000 fine at the Phuket Social Security Office yesterday (Nov 26). Photo: Phuket SSO

Representatives from Andaman Design Limited Partnership pay the B80,000 fine for not registering two Myanmar workers – one killed and the other injured in the collapse – with the Phuket Social Security Office. Photo: Phuket SSO

Representatives from Andaman Design Limited Partnership pay the B80,000 fine for not registering two Myanmar workers – one killed and the other injured in the collapse – with the Phuket Social Security Office. Photo: Phuket SSO

« »

Marasri Jairangsri, Chief of the Phuket branch of the Social Security Office (SSO), confirmed that Mr Chuchart’s brother, Kanongdet Palasuwan, arrived at the SSO yesterday (Nov 26) to pay the fine in person.

Mr Chuchart’s absence yesterday followed his release on B1 million bail posted with Phuket Provincial Court on Monday evening. (See story here.)

He was granted bail after he presented himself at Thalang Police Station earlier that morning, two days after a warrant for his arrest was issued on charges of negligence causing death and serious bodily harm. (See story here.)

Mr Chuchart was charged with breaching Section 96 of the Social Security Act B.E.2533 (1990), Mrs Marasri told The Phuket News.

Under Section 96 and Section 34 of the act, employers must inform the SSO of any new employees within 30 days. The penalty is up to six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B20,000, or both.

Mr Chuchart was charged for failing to register with the SSO four Thai workers who died in the collapse: Mr Jirachai Wonghajak, 35; Mr Thaweewat Daetphan, 29; Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong, 21, from Ubon Ratchathani; and Mr Krisana Kanbuth, 33, from Petchaburi.

Mr Chuchart was also charged for failing to register Thai national Jaturawit Muadsing, 34, who was injured in the incident.

Mr Chuchart was fined B20,000 for failing to register each worker, Mrs Marasri confirmed.

Also fined was Andaman Design Limited Partnership, which hired four Myanmar workers at the site, Mrs Marasri added.

Andaman Design hired Mrs Kay Thi Khaing, 28, and Mr Nay Myo Win, 29. Both were killed in the building collapse, but both were already registered with the SSO, she explained.

However, Andaman Design also hired Mr Sa Aung Aung, 30, who was killed in the collapse, and Mrs Myo Myo Yi, 26, who was injured. Both had not been registered with the SSO, Mrs Marasri confirmed.

Andaman Design was fined B40,000 for each of the Myanmar workers not registered.

Thai Residential

Mrs Marasri declined to reveal any details of Andaman Design, including who the main partners are, who paid the fine and whether the firm hired any other Myanmar workers at the site who may or may not have been registered.

However, she did explain that Mr Chuchart was fined only B20,000 per unregistered worker – not B40,000 as levied against Andaman Design – because he had hired the workers personally, not through any form of registered business.

Andaman Design also settled their account with the SSO yesterday, Mrs Marasri confirmed.

Further enforcing the legal requirement of having workers registered with the SSO has come only by way of request.

Mrs Marasri explained, “Todsaphon Kritwongwiman, Secretary-General of the Social Security Office in Bangkok, told me to tell Wirachai Setsom, President of Phuket Construction Contractors Association, to tell his members that Phuket employers must register their workers with the Social Security Office…

“Specifically Myanmar employees who work in Phuket, they must be registered. If they [the employers] do not, they will be charged by law.” she said.

However, Mrs Marasri did not clarify whether any employers – notably construction contractors – would be fined if they presented themselves immediately for not registering their Myanmar workers.

Mrs Marasri said she was unable to confirm how many other migrant labourers from Myanmar or other countries were not registered with the SSO.

However, Phuket Provincial Employment Office Chief Kattiya Pandech only in August told a labour rights conference that Phuket is currently home to 70,986 migrant workers, comprising 68,812 Myanmar nationals, 1,133 Laotians, 970 Cambodians and 71 Vietnamese. (See story here.)

The conference, held at the Merlin Phuket Hotel on Aug 20, was called to remind employers that they had until Nov 11 to submit the applications to allow their registered migrant workers to continue staying in the country and work legally.

The Nov 16 deadline was laid down by Cabinet resolution on Jan 16, with the same resolution ordering that migrant worker registration assistance centres be set up throughout the country, including in Phuket, to facilitate the registration of migrant workers specifically from Cambodian, Laos and Myanmar, Mr Kattiya explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Slowdown hits Pattaya hoteliers
MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro
Live online CCTV watches over leatherback turtle nest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops seek motive in freezer murder case |:| November 21
Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized
7kg plastic waste, underwear found in dead wild deer
Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up
MP Pareena charged over chicken farm
Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground |:| November 21
Collection of amulets, images of revered historical Thai monk on show in Phuket Town
Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike
Electricity outages to hit Rassada, Chalong, Mai Khao
Navy renders assistance to cruise ship stuck on underwater rocks

 

Phuket community
Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up

Wow- a whole 10k each. Life is cheap....(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Can we expect soon a photo of Mr Wiwat, Director/Chief of Phuket Marine Office, with his finger poin...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

Well, the weekly drugs busts in Thailand show that the drugs industry is doing very, very well. But ...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

That cruise ship must be technically equipped to avoid such incidents.The person responsible for ste...(Read More)

Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

@BenPendejo. Yup, you are right. It is all about lack of education, lack of thinking ability, lack ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@ Gerry. Once again. Do not mix up different matters. For 'chipping' info you have to knock...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

…...Only the climate remain, but maybe it is no more sufficient. From the other side Phuket is ta...(Read More)

Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans

Thailand has attracted in the past flocks of western tourist thanks to some particular feature that ...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Maritime Insurance surveyors will check damage. A emergency repair will be done in Phuket. The vesse...(Read More)

MP Pareena charged over chicken farm

Strange saying of chief strategist Dep PM Prawit. If Ms Pareena is right, she not need 'party p...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MYLANDS
Thanyapura Football
The Sunday Brunch Club
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket