Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up

PHUKET: Chuchart Palasuwan, the managing director of the company being held responsible for the building collapse last Thursday that killed seven workers and injured two others, has surrendered to police.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 26 November 2019, 10:37AM

Kyaw Soe Wai, the Labor Attaché at the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, attended the joint funeral of Mr Nay Myo Win, 29, and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing, 28, at Wat Kosit Wiharn north of Phuket Town. The two will be cremated today (Nov 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Chuchart, Managing Director of The Blue Phuket Co Ltd, presented himself at Thalang Police Station at 9am yesterday (Nov 25), Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed to The Phuket News.

Mr Chuchart was wanted on an arrest warrant issued on Friday on charges of negligence causing death and serious bodily harm. (See story here.)

“I informed Mr Chuchart of the charges against him, which he denied,” Lt Col Anukul said.

“He asked to be released on bail while the investigation continues, but I declined to him to be able to post bail while in police custody,” Lt Col Anukul added.

Mr Chuchart was released by the Phuket Provincial Court yesterday evening after posting B1 million surety, Lt Col Anukul confirmed this morning.

Arriving in Phuket yesterday to follow up on the deadly building collapse was Kyaw Soe Wai, the Labor Attaché at the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok.

The last time Mr Kyaw was in Phuket was just three months ago, when he attended the funerals of three Myanmar workers killed in the scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Rawai, and visited eight Myanmar workers injured in that building site collapse. (See story here.)

Yesterday, Mr Kyaw inspected the construction site where last Thursday’s collapse occurred, joined by representatives of the Andaman Friendship Association and the Phuket Contractors Association, among other local organsiations.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

Mr Kyaw then went to Phuket Social Security Office and visited workers’ camps in Wichit.

FUNERALS

Mr Kyaw Soe Wai also attended the joint funeral of Mr Nay Myo Win, 29, and Mrs Kay Thi Khaing, 28, at Wat Kosit Wiharn north of Phuket Town. The two will be cremated today (Nov 26).

The body of Mr Sa Aung Aung, 30, the third Myanmar worker killed in the collapse, was cremated on Sunday (Nov 24).

Mr Kyaw said at this stage the employer’s representative had already given the families of those killed B10,000 each to cover funeral expenses, as well as B10,000 to each of the workers injured to help with paying medical expenses.

The other workers killed in the collapse were Thai nationals Mr Jirachai Wonghajak, 35; Mrs Pornpimon Waewwong, 21; Mr Krisana Kanbuth, 33; and Mr Thaweewat Daetphan, 29.

The two workers who escaped with their lives but remain in hospital injured are Myanmar national Mrs Myo Myo Yi, 26, and Thai national Mr Jaturawit Muadsing, 34.

Additional reporting by Eakkpop Thongtub

