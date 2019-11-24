THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

PHUKET: The managing director of the company responsible for the construction of a petrol station in Phuket where a building collapse killed seven workers and hospitalised two others on Thursday is believed to be in hiding after police were issued a warrant for his arrest to face charges of negligence causing death and serious bodily harm.

constructioncrimedeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 24 November 2019, 04:44PM

Officials inspect the site of the deadly building collapse on Friday (Nov 22). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officials inspect the site of the deadly building collapse on Friday (Nov 22). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket confirmed that police have been issued a warrant of arrest for Chuchart Plasuwan, the 44-year-old managing director of the The Blue Station Co Ltd.

The Phuket Provincial Court approved arrest warrant number 354/2019 on Friday (Nov 22), he said.

Under the arrest warrant Chuchart is wanted for negligence causing death and serious injury under Section 291 and Section 300 of the Thai Criminal Code, Lt Col Anukul told The Phuket News.

Section 291 stipulates that whoever commits an act by negligence that causes the death of another person may be imprisoned up to no more than 10 years or be fined up to B20,000, or both.

Section 300 stipulates that whoever commits an act of negligence that causes grievous bodily harm to another person shall be imprisoned up to no more three years or be fined up to B6,000, or both.

The Phuket Provincial Court approved the arrest warrant on the grounds that the court did not believe the company’s claims that the workers had the means to escape from being crushed by the 15-inch-thick concrete roof, measuring seven metres by 12m, that fell on them, or the claim that the building was being built to standard, Lt Col Anukul explained.

The company had also violated a ban on construction at the site, he added.

Police through their investigation had established the Chuchart was responsible for the construction at the site, Lt Col Anukul said.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“The construction did not use professional engineering standards, which caused the ground floor to subside, which in turn caused the pylons to not be able to support the weight of the roof. This resulted in the roof collapsing, falling onto the workers inside the building, injured two people and resulting in the deaths of seven others,” he said.

“Also construction of the building was not approved by Srisoothorn Municipality, which had ordered the construction to be halted before the incident happened,” he repeated.

“By his acts of negligence, Mr Chuchart’s actions were wrong. His acts of negligence caused the deaths of others and seriously injured people under Penal Code Sections 291 and 300,” he said.

“And after the building collapsed onto the workers, Mr Chuchart did not contact the investigating officers. The [company] office was closed.

“On the day of the incident, he did not provide provide assistance to those injured or killed.

“Investigation officers from the Thalang Police have tried to track him down, but they now believe he has fled. Hence, the officers requested a warrant for his arrest,” Lt Col Anukul said.

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

BenPendejo | 24 November 2019 - 18:16:14 

Sickening.  Whether a traffic accident, boat tragedy, building collapse or whatever...the first option seems to be to do a runner.  But knowing the way things are here, you never know if it could possibly be an "arranged" disappearing act. The general lack of integrity and personal responsibility throughout the systems is appalling.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Woman motorbike passenger killed after struck by pickup near airport
Long voter queues as Hong Kong democracy camp seeks poll gains
Mains water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground
Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding
Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse
Foundation stone laid for statue of Phuket Town founding father
Opposition to target economy, corruption in censure debate
Minimum tour package prices set
Chalong Hospital finally opens with limited services, expansion to come in 2020
German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala
Police release initial report into Phuket deadly building collapse
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Strong quake in Laos widely felt, causes damage in Nan |:| November 21
Phuket airport suffers blackout as truck slams power pole, flights not affected

 

Phuket community
Phuket building collapse company managing director on the run, flees charges

Sickening. Whether a traffic accident, boat tragedy, building collapse or whatever...the first opti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@K. What has disliking of communism to do with trading?You think Thailand is the only country who di...(Read More)

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Build first Government hospitals for thai people. That thai airport thing can wait, tourists already...(Read More)

Woman motorbike passenger killed after struck by pickup near airport

Tail gating, a idiot and dangerous driving style. The daily thai road happening. They never learn. C...(Read More)

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse

Inspecting the site after the collapse. I almost laugh about this thai show. The building site shoul...(Read More)

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse

The responsible thai people, who ignored the order to stop the construction, should be arrested, and...(Read More)

National labour safety directors assure compensation for victims of Phuket building collapse

National labour safety directors are not the first people to talk about 'compensation'. How ...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

Peter Rawai and BenPendeo. You both are very right. Unfortunately Phuket Marine Office has obviousl...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

The Chief of Phuket Marine Office is always very quick to seek publicity about matters that are not ...(Read More)

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

After 5 years of Phuket Beach 'revolution', chairs (not) gone, eateries gone, ordering a be...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
Naka Yai Island Beach House
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
The Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Thanyapura Football
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS