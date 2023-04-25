British International School, Phuket
Small hotels call to expedite law changes to make them legal

Small hotels call to expedite law changes to make them legal

PHUKET: A delegation of tourism industry leaders visited Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Apr 24) to appeal for his office to expedite the new rules now approved by Cabinet that will allow many small hotels to legally operate.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 April 2023, 02:18PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Leading the delegation was Wirintra Paphakityotphat, Chair of the Tourism Council of Thailand Region 11 branch.

Ms Wirintra in January spearheaded the delegation that submitted a formal request to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha calling for the national government to take action to help the tourism industry in Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi to recover.

Ms Wirintra explained yesterday that the formal request for the Governor to expedite the implementation of new rules that will allow many small hotels to open followed the Kathu District Chief warning small hotel operators that they were still required to operate under the old rules.

Failure to comply with the regulations still in effect could invoke legal action, the small hotel operators were warned.

Ms Wirintra yesterday pointed out that three major revisions of existing laws that will allow many small hotel operators to legally open had been approved by two sessions of Cabinet, on Mar 7 and on Mar 14.

The revised regulations are to come into effect on publication in the Royal Gazette, she said. However, they still had yet to happen, she noted.

Under the revised regulations, small hotel operators may not open for business unless they have first been successfully registered with the Governor of Phuket, Ms Wirintra noted.

No details had been announced of how that may be accomplished, she added.

Ms Wirintra pointed out that small hotels would play a vital role in the country accommodating the 28 million international tourists targetted for 2023. Without small hotels, achieving the target would present difficulties, she added.

According to an official report of the meeting, Governor Narong said he would proceed with the relevant actions.

