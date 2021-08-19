The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket boutique hotel operators plea for amnesty extension

Phuket boutique hotel operators plea for amnesty extension

PHUKET: A total of 20 members of the Phuket Boutique Accommodation Consortium (BAC) yesterday filed a formal request pleading for the government to extend the amnesty to upgrade their hotels in order to be registered under the Hotels Act.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 19 August 2021, 12:14PM

The boutique hotel operators submitted their plea for the amnesty to be extended yesterday (Aug 18). Photo: PR Dept 

The boutique hotel operators submitted their plea for the amnesty to be extended yesterday (Aug 18). Photo: PR Dept 

The boutique hotel operators submitted their plea for the amnesty to be extended yesterday (Aug 18). Photo: PR Dept 

The boutique hotel operators submitted their plea for the amnesty to be extended yesterday (Aug 18). Photo: PR Dept 

The boutique hotel operators submitted their plea for the amnesty to be extended yesterday (Aug 18). Photo: PR Dept 

The boutique hotel operators submitted their plea for the amnesty to be extended yesterday (Aug 18). Photo: PR Dept 

« »

The amnesty, initially brought into effect by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) in 2016 was extended three years ago, and finally expired yesterday (Aug 18).

Pachara Luelamai, President of BAC Phuket, and other members submitted their formal request to Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob at Provincial Hall. 

“We want officers to present this problem to the Cabinet to issue another announcement to extend the easing of some parts of the Hotel Act 2004 for three more years,” Mr Pachara said.

The amnesty was issued so that small hotels would have time to upgrade their premises to comply with the “Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Category of Other Types of Building Used for Hotel Business Operation B.E. 2564 (2021)”, Mr Pracha explained.

“Right now, the regulation is in the process of being drafted under the Ministerial Regulations of the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning under the Ministry of Interior. The ministerial regulation will give operators some time to make improvements to their buildings according to the criteria of the new law while the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand continues,” he said.

Brightview Center

“The amnesty was in effect only until today [Aug 18], which means the permission for these small hotels to open will expire. As a result of the economic crisis from COVID-19 pandemic, some hotels have needed to temporarily close for nearly two years,” he explained.

“The closure has affected the liquidity of funds and created the inability to access both public and private funding sources, so we have not had the opportunity to develop hotel buildings to enter the correct system. We also have problems with various limitations of the Building Control Act 1979, Land Allocation Act, Town Planning Act, Environment Act, Hotel Act, Ministerial Regulations and Local Ordinances,” Mr Pracha said.

“Members of the BAC are mostly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which have together helped the island’s economy to move forward and have been good hosts to welcome tourists under the Phuket Sandbox,” he noted.

“The end of the amnesty will push some hotel operators to face further problems because they will not be able to meet the SHA+ requirements in terms of health and safety measures,” he added.

“Even though there is the Ministerial Regulation Prescribing Category of Other Types of Building Used for Hotel Business Operation B.E. 2564 (2021), which extends the enforcement of the ministerial regulation issued in 2016 for three years, all members still have the same limitations with our inability to improve our hotel buildings to meet the requirement of the Hotel Act and the laws mentioned,” he concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lao man arrested for gun possession
Phuket’s main fishing port to shut down to stem COVID outbreak
No bail for protest leader ‘Penguin’ with COVID-19
WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush towards COVID vaccine boosters
Government defends vaccination cocktail policy
Phuket marks 89 new local infections, one more death
Police searching for culprits who shot protesters
PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Lockdown lifted in Phuket Town, Thailand Pfizer vaccine purchase |:| August 18
Bank of Thailand urges government to borrow another B1 trillion
‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief
Phuket Provincial Hall car park building to become another COVID Care Center
Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism
Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail
Samkong Underpass to close for maintenance

 

Phuket community
Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shot favouritism

Gee, we never guessed this would happen!! Sack and lock up any official or health worker who uses th...(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

Easy to quote figures that seem to show progress but how can Phuket reach herd immunity when most ha...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

@lelecuneo. Imagine all you want. They have to find red bully boy first then grow a set of b*lls so ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 89 new local infections, one more death

That mass vaccination happening, 2000 per day, at a indoor stadium is a disaster. After 1st vaccinat...(Read More)

‘Sandbox 7+7’ tourists will be tested twice before leaving the island, assures Phuket TAT chief

Paper Covid program/rules making flip-flopping is one, but to executive it is two. A lot of energy a...(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

Herd Immunity is a fantasy. With mutating Covid-19 virus herd immunity will never established. USA i...(Read More)

Relatives of Swiss tourist killer will not file for bail

Is it not strange? in Thailand a murderer can get bail ( if he has the money), but protest leader Pa...(Read More)

Bank of Thailand urges government to borrow another B1 trillion

Yes, always a good idea to solve a debt problem by taking on massively more debt. Works every time....(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

The TARGET is 70% of the population having 2 injections. Therefore 73% of the target is only 51.1...(Read More)

PPAO Moderna registrations to open next week

5000doses moderna for only vip? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
SAii Laguna Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 