Six believed crushed in Phuket building collapse

Six believed crushed in Phuket building collapse

PHUKET: Rescue workers are scrambling to recover construction labourers crushed under a slab of concrete in a building collapse on Thepkrasattri Rd near Home Pro, Thalang, early this afternoon.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 21 November 2019, 02:23PM

NOTE: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Rescue workers believe that at least six people were under the large concrete slab when it fell down onto them at about 1:20pm today (Nov 21).

One rescue worker reported that three people died in the collapse and that five others had been rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, the race to recover those still trapped continues.

 The incident today follows a collapse at a building construction site in Rawai in August that crushed to death three Myanmar workers and saw eight others being rushed to hospital. (See story here.)

Police declared the site a danger area while the investigation into the collapse continued. They also vowed to prosecute over the deadly collapse. (See story here).

MYLANDS

The Department of Labor Protection and Welfare (DLPW) office in Phuket assured that they too were investigating the Rawai collapse, and assured Jak Phanchoopet, Adviser to the Thai Minister of Labour ML Chatumongol Sonakul, and Kyaw Soe Wai, the Labour Attache at the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok, of the state benefits the victims and their families were entitled to. (See story here.)

 

 

 

 

