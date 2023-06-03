Russian man drowns at Naithon Beach

PHUKET: A tourist from Russia drowned yesterday (June 3) at Naithon Beach, in what lifeguards claim to be another case of a foreign beach-goer ignoring red flags and entering the water, despite it being strictly prohibited.

tourismdeathRussianSafety

By The Phuket News

Sunday 4 June 2023, 09:03AM

The man entered the surf despite unfavorable weather conditions and ignoring red flags around 4pm, Phuket Tourist Police reported on Facebook yesterday after 9pm.

According to Phuket Tourist Police, lifeguards were present at the beach but, for undisclosed reasons, failed to prevent the man from swimming in the area where red flags had been installed. The presence of the flags alone did not deter the tourist.

"The said tourist disobeyed the red flags forbidding swimming, which caused him to drown. Lifeguards brought the body back to shore and performed CPR but were unable to revive him. Our condolences to the family of the deceased," Phuket Tourist Police wrote on Facebook.

The incident occurred within the bounds of Sirinat National Park. The identity of the man has not been revealed.

Yesterday’s (June 3) incident marks the fourth drowning since last Saturday (May 27) and the second such case involving a Russian national during the said period.

The four fatalities recorded within seven days of rough weather in Phuket are as follows:

May 27: Pavel Rafailovich, 52, Russia. Drowned at Patong Beach (read here).

May 30: Khin Maung Htun, 46, Myanmar. Drowned at Layan Beach (read here).

June 1: Artur Iskakov, 24, Kazakhstan. Drowned at Kata Beach (read here).

June 3: Unnamed male, age unknown, Russia. Drowned at Naithon Beach.

Heavy weather warning in Phuket, declared by the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD), has been extended until June 6. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued an urgent plea to tourists to obey the beach safety rules.

Governor Narong also adressed the lifeguards stationed on the west coast beaches emphasising the importance of heightened vigilance and urging them to take all necessary measures to deter tourists from entering the sea in areas where it is strictly forbidden due to the high risk of drowning.