Myanmar man drowns in Layan

PHUKET: The body of a Myanmar man who was last seen being swept away by a canal in Cherng Talay was found washed ashore at Layan Beach yesterday (May 31).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 June 2023, 11:15AM

Photo: Cherng Talay Police

Pol Lt Suwarin Muadmuang of the Cherng Talay Police Station explained that the Myanmar man, Khin Maung Htun, 46, went fishing with his wife, Lae Lae Wai, 37, at Klong Layan at about 2pm on Tuesday (May 30).

Mr Khin Maung Htun tried to wade across the canal, but was swept away by the current.

Kusoldharm rescue workers were called in to search for him , but failed to find him.

Cherng Talay Police received a report at 8:20am yesterday informing them that the body of a man had been found washed ashore at Layan Beach.

Lt Suwarin and fellow officers arrived, and soon confirmed through Ms Lae Lae Wai that the body was of her missing husband, Mr Khin Maung Htun.

Officers arranged for Kulsoldharm Foundation rescue workers to transport the body to Thalang Hospital for post-mortem examination before it may be released to his family.