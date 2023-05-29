Governor urges tourists to observe red flags at beaches

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is urging all people visiting the beaches to heed red ‘no-swimming’ flags marking areas deemed by lifeguards as too dangerous to swim.

By The Phuket News

Monday 29 May 2023, 12:45PM

Lifeguards posted red flags at areas dangerous to swim along Patong Beach before tourists arrived early yesterday monring (May 28). Photo: Patong Surf Life Saving

In a message to lifeguards yesterday (May 28), Governor Narong called on lifeguards to be more strict in enforcing the ‘no swimming’ rule in areas marked by red flags, especially where tourists are involved.

“Officers must increase the strictness [of enforcing safety rules] to tourists wanting to swim in the water. They must take care and notify tourists that it is strictly forbidden to swim in the sea during strong wind waves or in risk areas,” he said.

‘This requires cooperation of citizens and tourists to obey the lifeguards on the beach. If an alarm is sounded or announced by a red flag posted on the beach, we are asking tourists to not swim in the water. This is for their safety during this period,” he added.

Governor Narong’s warning followed a 52-year-old Russian tourist drowning at Patong Beach on Saturday (May 27).

Governor Narong yesterday pointed out that the heavy weather advisory had been extended, and that officials were taking appropriate action to monitor all risk areas of flash flooding.

In line with the weather warning currently in effect, Governor Narong urged all small boats to keep ashore.

Any fishing vessels or tour boats still setting out during the current weather were asked to make extra efforts to make sure all safety equipment on board was in fully working order.