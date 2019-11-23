Rolling parking bans to be issued as Phuket Town cables go underground

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality is warning residents that parking along some of the main roads in the heart of Phuket Town will be banned as the long-ongoing project to install electrical-supply lines and communications cables underground continues.

transportconstruction

By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 November 2019, 10:30AM

Municipality officials this week pounded the pavements to hand out leaflets to let residents know that the parking bans will begin on Monday (Nov 25). Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Municipality officials this week pounded the pavements to hand out leaflets to let residents know that the parking bans will begin on Monday (Nov 25).

The parking ban is to allow workers to continue their efforts to install the cables underground along Phang Nga and Rassada Rd.

The areas where parking will be banned are as follows:

Phang Nga Rd, from the Standard Chartered Bank intersection to Montri Rd:

- North side – from Nov 25 to Dec 9

- South side – from Dec 9 to Dec 27

Phang Nga Rd, from the Standard Chartered Bank intersection to Yaowarat Rd:

- North side – from Dec 25 to Jan 6

- South side – from Jan 6 to Jan 27

Soi Pradit:

- from Jan 27 to Feb 10



Takua Pa Rd, from Phang Nga Rd to Rassada Rd:

- from Feb 6-18



Rassada Rd, from Phuket Rd to Suriyadej Circle:

- South side – from Jan 22 to Mar 14

- North side – from Mar 13 to May 10

Phuket City Municipality suggested that people who usually park their cars along these roads can instead park at the Sino Imperial Hotel, on Phuket Rd at the eastern end of Rassada Rd. (See map below.)

“We do apologise for any inconvenience at these places during the specified periods,” Phuket City Municipality noted in its announcement.

Any persons suffering problems from the work were urged to call the project manager, Wachiraphan Chansomritkul, at 092-2616509.

At last report, in May this year, Tawee Homhuan, the chief of the Phuket office of the Public Works and Town Planning & Country Planning Department (DPT-Phuket), announced that the project to bury power and communication cables along parts of Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd will be completed well ahead of the projected October deadline. (See story here.)

That announcement followed the incomplete works being left abandoned in April, leaving the road surfaces in dangerous condition. (See stories here and here.)

In response to that fiasco, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana on Apr 11 released a public statement to explain that SCG 1995 Co Ltd was hired to carry out the work under a budget of B166 million.

Under the contract, the work began on July 25, 2017 and was to be finished by July 20 last year, Mayor Somjai noted. (See story here.)