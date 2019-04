PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality have released a statement asking people to avoid Rassada Rd and Phang Nga Rd in Phuket Town tonight (Apr 5) as the Phuket Office of the Public Works and Town Planning and Country Planning Department (DPT-Phuket), and Phuket City Municipality will be resurfacing parts of the roads from 8 pm until the work is complete.

By The Phuket News

Friday 5 April 2019, 06:06PM

The repairs are being made after photos were posted online by Phuket Town resident Thawat Chaisalee showing large tracts of dangerously unsurfaced road. (See story here.)

The roads will not be closed but should be avoided as there will be obstructions causing traffic, the Facebook announcement read.

In its announcement, Phuket City Municipality apologised for the inconvenience caused.

For further information, contact Mr Wachiraphan Chansomritkul on 092-2616509