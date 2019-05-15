Kata Rocks
Phuket Town underground cable works to finish early

PHUKET: The project to bury power and communication cables along parts of Phang Nga Rd and Rassada Rd will be completed well ahead of the projected October deadline, the chief of the Phuket office of the Public Works and Town Planning & Country Planning Department (DPT-Phuket) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 May 2019, 06:51PM

The enws was delivered during an inspection today (May 15). Photo: PR Dept

The enws was delivered during an inspection today (May 15). Photo: PR Dept

The works to install the cables underground along Rassada Rd will be completed before the end of August, and the works along Phang Nga Rd will be completed by the end of next month, DPT-Phuket Tawee Homhuan confirmed today (May 15).

Mr Tawee delivered the news during an inspection of the works today led by Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneeroong.

Mr Tawee explained that all the power cables needed along have already been installed underground.

“We now just need to finish installing all the communications underground before switching the system over,” he said.

Works along the 577 metres of Phang Nga Rd is about 60% complete, Mr Tawee explained.

Once this section is compete, work will continue on competing the project along the contracted 375m of Rassada Rd, he added.

Last month, when the incomplete works left abandoned left the road surfaces in dangerous condition (see stories here and here), the works were expected to take until October to be finished.

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana on Apr 11 released a public statement to explain that SCG 1995 Co Ltd was hired to carry out the work under a budget of B166 million.

Under the contract, the work began on July 25, 2017 and was to be finished by July 20 last year, she added. (See story here.)

 

 

