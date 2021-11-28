PPHO responds to vaccine hair loss claim

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has responded to the case of a Phuket resident who claims her hair loss was caused by the COVID vaccination she received.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 28 November 2021, 02:15PM

The PPHO stated yesterday (Nov 27) that the woman, 41-year-old Mananya ‘Ann’ Phuekpoom, needs to consult with specific doctors who can run thorough tests to determine whether the vaccine was responsible for her hair loss or not as at this stage they are unsure.

Ms Mananya, who works as a saleswoman at a motorcycle dealership in Phuket Town, told reporters on Friday (Nov 26) that she started noticing her hair falling out in clumps after she received a third-dose “booster injection” of AstraZeneca on Sept 16.

The vaccination was administered by intramuscular injection, she noted.

Ms Mananya had previously received her first and second vaccination injections, both Sinovac, on May 18 and June 14, respectively.

She went to seek help at a private clinic on Oct 10, where after blood tests she was told that she had anemia. She is convinced, however, that the vaccine is the cause of her hair loss and has continually demanded further assistance from medical experts since.

Public Health Doctor Salasak Loei Kul noted that Ms Mananya has been diagnosed with anemia which coincided with her receiving the three injections. However, he added that further tests are necessary to determine the exact cause of her hair loss and her case has been noted by the PPHO and is under investigation.

The PPHO added that anyone who believes they have experienced side effects after receiving their COVID jab should consult with a hospital or contact the PPHO Insurance office for preliminary treatment.

Ms Mananya’s plea for assistance follows Bodin Saeliang, 19, a first-year vocational school student in Phuket, claiming that his extreme hair loss started after he received his second injection of the Sinovac vaccine. Mr Bodin went public with his claim on Nov 17.