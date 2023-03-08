PPAO by-elections to affect Thepkrasattri, Sakhu, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Elections will be held in selected areas in Thepkrasattri, Sakhu and Cherng Talay next month as residents in the subdistricts elect new representatives for the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) council.

politics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 March 2023, 09:00AM

Orapin Acheivasuk, the recently installed Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket), explained that the elections were necessary as Channarong Prateep Na Thalang, representing PPAO Constituency 5, and Wiwat Chindaphon, representing PPAO Constituency 6, resigned their positions as councillors on Feb 17 and Feb 23, respectively.

Mr Channarong and Mr Wiwat both resigned their positions so they could contest Phuket seats in the national election on May 7, with Mr Channarong representing the Ruam Thai Sang Chart party in Phuket and Mr Wiwat representing Bhumjaithai Phuket.

The elections will be held in the two constituencies 5 and 6 on Sunday, April 9.

Constituency 5 comprises Thepkrasattri Moo 3; Sakhu Moo 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11; and Cherng Talay Moo 6.

Constituency 6 comprises all of Tambon Mai Khao and Thepkrasattri Moo 5, 6, 9 and 10.

So far only two candidates have registered to contest the elections. On the opening day of candidate registrations last Saturday (Mar 4), Pongsakorn Panyawai registered to contest Constituency 5 while Andaman Kruepanich registered to contest Constituency 6, Ms Orapin explained.

Both candidates were accompanied by cheering supporters, she noted.

Ms Orapin said the target was 60% voter turnout in each constituency.

Candidates have until Mar 11 to register to contest the elections.

Registrations are being accepted at Phuket Community Hall off Palian Rd in Phuket Town from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

The polls will be open 8am to 5pm on election day (April 9), Ms Orapin added.

In accordance with election law, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol in the two constituencies from 6pm on April 8 through to 6pm April 9.

A ban on the sale of alcohol will also be in effect in Tambon Kathu from 6pm Mar 18 through to 6pm Mar 19 as residents there go to the polls to elect a new mayor.