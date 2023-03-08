Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PPAO by-elections to affect Thepkrasattri, Sakhu, Cherng Talay

PPAO by-elections to affect Thepkrasattri, Sakhu, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Elections will be held in selected areas in Thepkrasattri, Sakhu and Cherng Talay next month as residents in the subdistricts elect new representatives for the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) council.

politics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 March 2023, 09:00AM

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

Photo: ECT Phuket

« »

Orapin Acheivasuk, the recently installed Director of the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT Phuket), explained that the elections were necessary as Channarong Prateep Na Thalang, representing PPAO Constituency 5, and Wiwat Chindaphon, representing PPAO Constituency 6, resigned their positions as councillors on Feb 17 and Feb 23, respectively.

Mr Channarong and Mr Wiwat both resigned their positions so they could contest Phuket seats in the national election on May 7, with Mr Channarong representing the Ruam Thai Sang Chart party in Phuket and Mr Wiwat representing Bhumjaithai Phuket.

The elections will be held in the two constituencies 5 and 6 on Sunday, April 9.

Constituency 5 comprises Thepkrasattri Moo 3; Sakhu Moo 2, 3, 4, 8 and 11; and Cherng Talay Moo 6.

Constituency 6 comprises all of Tambon Mai Khao and Thepkrasattri Moo 5, 6, 9 and 10.

So far only two candidates have registered to contest the elections. On the opening day of candidate registrations last Saturday (Mar 4), Pongsakorn Panyawai registered to contest Constituency 5 while Andaman Kruepanich registered to contest Constituency 6, Ms Orapin explained.

Both candidates were accompanied by cheering supporters, she noted.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Ms Orapin said the target was 60% voter turnout in each constituency.

Candidates have until Mar 11 to register to contest the elections.

Registrations are being accepted at Phuket Community Hall off Palian Rd in Phuket Town from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

The polls will be open 8am to 5pm on election day (April 9), Ms Orapin added.

In accordance with election law, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol in the two constituencies from 6pm on April 8 through to 6pm April 9.

A ban on the sale of alcohol will also be in effect in Tambon Kathu from 6pm Mar 18 through to 6pm Mar 19 as residents there go to the polls to elect a new mayor.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police officer involved in Thepkrasattri crash loses life
TAT anticipates 6mn European visitors
Chalong police avoid corruption investigation
Massive Australia wildfires increased Antarctic ozone hole: study
Navy helps clear beach umbrellas at Koh Racha
Push for legalisation of sex work, benefits for women
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hospital parking dispute leads to murder charges, Prison time for duck calendar || March 8
Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong
Woman suffers serious injuries as motorbike slams into power pole
Foreigners urged to join Rh-negative blood drive
Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south
China lashes out at US, warns of ‘conflict and confrontation’
Man jailed for selling ‘Yellow Duck’ calendars
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Talks of a new Phuket Road connecting Kathu and Cherng Talay, Police hunt ‘black taxi’ || March 7
Man charged with attempted murder over shot fired at Vachira hospital

 

Phuket community
Chalong police avoid corruption investigation

By all means, imagine if they had to impose yellow/red cards on themselves....(Read More)

Navy helps clear beach umbrellas at Koh Racha

Yeah Kurt, better the Rear Admiral would have come with an aircraft carrier and a dozen destroyer. ...(Read More)

Woman suffers serious injuries as motorbike slams into power pole

Funny how the usual poster on here keep talking about the reason for that accident without having an...(Read More)

Thailand and Malaysia discuss peace process in deep south

The Brits gifted it to Thailand ? How could the Brit's do that ? To give a gift you have to own ...(Read More)

Chalong police avoid corruption investigation

lol if he pay cash and no receipt sure there will be no sign. what a farce... i see that policeman...(Read More)

Chalong police avoid corruption investigation

The nose in the sh.., they persist in saying that it is not sh.. ....(Read More)

Chalong police avoid corruption investigation

Good to know that tit was just a 'mis-understanding and the CT cops are squeaky clean (not!). Fo...(Read More)

Police probe death of Belgian tourist in tuk-tuk argument in Patong

A clear message for present- and future foreign tourists to Phuket. ...Ýou are your life not sure w...(Read More)

Push for legalisation of sex work, benefits for women

Legal drugs, prostitutes and soon gambling is really going to lure them good guys in and bad guys ou...(Read More)

Navy helps clear beach umbrellas at Koh Racha

Thaliland wants tourists for their money, but not provide tourist convinience. Create official regis...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 