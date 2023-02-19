Kathu mayor election becomes two-horse race

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has announced just two candidates to contest the election as the new Kathu Mayor.

politics

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 February 2023, 03:08PM

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn is featured on one of his campaign posters. Image: Palang Kathu

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Palang Kathu / Facebook

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Palang Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

The election is to be held on Sunday, Mar 19.

The election was called after years-long incumbent was summarily dismissed from office by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew following an investigation into allowing a private operator to pump water from a lagoon at the Tin Mine Museum in Kathu.

Candidates had until Feb 10 to register their intent to contest the election for Kathu Mayor, yet the two recognised candidates were not announced by the PEC until a week later, at 5pm on Friday (Feb 17).

Kathu Municipality confirmed the two candidates yesterday.

The two candidates are Prasert Khaokitpaisarn of the Palang Kathu (‘Power of Kathu’) party and Wanyut Suthikul, representing the Rak Kathu (‘Love Kathu’) party.

Mr Prasert, who has already previously served as Kathu Mayor and a long-standing political opponent to former mayor Mr Chai-anan, now dismissed, lost the mayoral election to Mr Chai-anan in 2021.

The PEC has confirmed there will be 25 polling stations open throughout Kathu on election day, Mar 19. The polls will be open from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Of note, in accordance with election law, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol in the Tambon Kathu voting district (which does not include Patong) from 6pm the night before the election through to 6pm on the day of the election (Mar 19).