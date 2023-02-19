333 at the beach
Kathu mayor election becomes two-horse race

Kathu mayor election becomes two-horse race

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has announced just two candidates to contest the election as the new Kathu Mayor.

politics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 February 2023, 03:08PM

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul's election registration. Image: PEC

Wanyut Suthikul’s election registration. Image: PEC

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn's election registration. Image: PEC

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn’s election registration. Image: PEC

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Rak Kathu / Facebook

Wanyut Suthikul with Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn yesterday (Feb 18). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Wanyut Suthikul with Tourism & Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn yesterday (Feb 18). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Palang Kathu / Facebook

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Palang Kathu / Facebook

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Palang Kathu / Facebook

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn with supporters as he registers to contest the election for Kathu Mayor. Photo: Palang Kathu / Facebook

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn is featured on one of his campaign posters. Image: Palang Kathu

Prasert Khaokitpaisarn is featured on one of his campaign posters. Image: Palang Kathu

The election is to be held on Sunday, Mar 19.

The election was called after years-long incumbent was summarily dismissed from office by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew following an investigation into allowing a private operator to pump water from a lagoon at the Tin Mine Museum in Kathu.

Candidates had until Feb 10 to register their intent to contest the election for Kathu Mayor, yet the two recognised candidates were not announced by the PEC until a week later, at 5pm on Friday (Feb 17).

Kathu Municipality confirmed the two candidates yesterday.

The two candidates are Prasert Khaokitpaisarn of the Palang Kathu (‘Power of Kathu’) party and Wanyut Suthikul, representing the Rak Kathu (‘Love Kathu’) party.

Mr Prasert, who has already previously served as Kathu Mayor and a long-standing political opponent to former mayor Mr Chai-anan, now dismissed, lost the mayoral election to Mr Chai-anan in 2021.

The PEC has confirmed there will be 25 polling stations open throughout Kathu on election day, Mar 19. The polls will be open from 8:30am to 4:30pm.

Of note, in accordance with election law, there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol in the Tambon Kathu voting district (which does not include Patong) from 6pm the night before the election through to 6pm on the day of the election (Mar 19).

Phuket community
Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

Yeah I thought that too. Smart move Thailand! Kudos at not being bullied by 'our friends and all...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

@Christysweet. Yes, including behind foreign keyboards spewing endless vitriolic nonsense here. ...(Read More)

Policeman’s resignation letter cites ‘loss of faith’

@Fascinated. No-one else will have him. Grateful? Surely you don't think that's possible?...(Read More)

Policeman’s resignation letter cites ‘loss of faith’

Charming as ever @JohnC. beats me why you stay in a country you have so much contempt for- you seem ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism industry unloads slew of critical issues on Phiphat

"Foreign mafia" are here en masse and permanent because Thailand refused to go along wit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

This will backfire on Phuket. The tourists that do come will be low level and hardcore looking for ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

This whole thing is very very sad. Like a good friend dying a slow and painful death. The quality of...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

ChristySweet, if what you describe is/was not allowed by Thai law, but happening, than there is 1 an...(Read More)

Patong Police investigate Bangla brawl after video goes viral

"World-class" ? Thailand is sex worker to the world alright, and that is the extent of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A mountain to climb

Foreigners UNITE and take over this beautiful island before it is nothing but a parking lot. Mean...(Read More)

 

