Kathu Mayor sacked over illegal water probe

PHUKET: Chai-anan Suthikul has been removed from office as Mayor of Kathu by order of the Phuket Governor following an investigation into allowing a private operator to pump water from a lagoon at the Tin Mine Museum in Kathu.

By The Phuket News

Friday 27 January 2023, 10:00AM

Kathu Municipality still has Chai-anan Suthikul featured on its home page as the Mayor Of Kathu. Image: Screenshot

The news, originally reported by a local news media outlet, was shared by the Phuket Info Center yesterday (Jan 26).

The Phuket Info Center, originally launched as an official COVID-19 information service, is operated under the Phuket branch of the Ministry of Interior, namely under the Phuket Governor’s Office.

However, Kathu Municipality and the Phuket Provincial Office have both yet to make any announcements confirming the news.

According to the report shared by the Phuket Info Center, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew confirmed the order to remove Mr Chai-anan from office at a ‘Governor Meets Media’ event at Phuket Provincial Hall late yesterday afternoon.

Governor Narong explained that Mr Chai-anan had acted unlawfully in allowing a private operator to pump water from the lagoon at the Tin Mine Museum without first obtaining permission from the Royal Forest Department, said the report.

The Phuket office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC Phuket) had forwarded a complaint to the Governor’s Office about the offence.

In response, Governor Narong assigned Tanida Silpa, Director of the Legal, Regulation and Complaint Group at the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Local Administration to investigate.

His actions were based on Ms Tanida’s findings, said the report.

“There is no need to set up a new committee to investigate. The Governor of Phuket has issued a letter to withdraw Mr Chai-anan from the post of Mayor of Kathu city to take effect on January 20, 2023, with the Deputy Mayor of Kathu now as the acting mayor and the [Kathu Municipality] management team have stopped performing duties since receiving the said order,” the report noted.

Mr Chai-anan has the right to appeal the order with the Administrative Court within 90 days from the date of receiving the order, the report said.

Governor Narong has also issued a written notice to the Phuket branch of the Election Commission (PEC) to organise an election to be held to elect a new Mayor of Kathu within 60 days from the date of the removal order, the report concluded.