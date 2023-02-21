PPAO councilor resigns to contest Phuket seat in national election

PHUKET: Wiwat Jindaphon has resigned his seat on the Provincial Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) council so he can contest a seat as a Member of Parliament representing Phuket in the upcoming national election.

politics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 February 2023, 02:16PM

Image: Bhumjaithai Phuket

Mr Wiwat confirmed that he had submitted his resignation, effective last Friday (Feb 17).

Mr Wiwat said he will be a candidate of the Bhumjaithai Party contesting the seat for Phuket’s Thalang District, which a report by the Phuket Info center noted was the “former District 2” seat.

However, the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC, or ECT Phuket) has yet to publicly confirm the boundaries for the three seats to be contested in the next national election, making the declaration odd its foreknowledge of the new election area boundaries.

Phuket previously had only two MP seats available. This coming election Phuket will have three. The PEC earlier this month called for public feedback on three area maps proposed. The PEC has yet to announce which area map has been chosen.

Regardless, Mr Wiwat, a Phuket native, said he resigned his seat on the PPAO council to pursue his political beliefs, which he said were in line with the Bhumjaithai Party’s agenda.

“In my previous role I have proved that I am fully dedicated to working to solve problems for the people, and I am trusted by local residents to listen to their problems,” Mr Wiwat said.

“Now is the right time for people to demonstrate their own potential, and I ask for the opportunity to become a voice and representative of all the people,” he said.