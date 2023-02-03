333 at the beach
New Phuket constituencies put to the people

New Phuket constituencies put to the people

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC, or ECT Phuket) is calling for feedback on three options for the redrawn boundaries of constituencies to be used in the next national election.

politics
By The Phuket News

Friday 3 February 2023, 02:53PM

Poeple have until Feb 13 to submit their feedback on the three options presented. Image: PEC

Poeple have until Feb 13 to submit their feedback on the three options presented. Image: PEC

Option 1. Image: PEC

Option 1. Image: PEC

Option 2. Image: PEC

Option 2. Image: PEC

Option 3. Image: PEC

Option 3. Image: PEC

« »

Phuket has been assigned three seats available for Members of Parliament in the next election. Previously, Phuket had only two MP seats available. 

The three options presented are as follows:

OPTION 1

Zone 1 - 141,389 registered residents
Muang District: Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew

Zone 2 - 137,596 
All other areas in Muang District, plus Tambon Kathu

Zone 3 - 138,906
Thalang District (whole district) plus all other areas in Kathu District except Tambon Kathu

OPTION 2

Zone 1 - 141,389
Muang District: Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew

Zone 2 - 133,087
All other areas in Muang District, except Tambon Kathu

AXA Insurance PCL

Zone 3 - 143,415
Thalang District (whole district), plus Tambon Kathu

OPTION 3

Zone 1 - 141,389
Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew

Zone 2 - 130,184
Wichit, Tambon Kathu, Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn

Zone 3 - 146,318
All other areas

People have until the end of government office hours on Feb 13 to submit their feedback.

Feedback forms are available at every municipality and local administration organisation (OrBorTor) on the island, Orapin Acheevasuk, Election Director of Phuket Province, said in a release this morning (Feb 3).

People may submit their feed by post to writing to the Office of the Election Commission of Phuket Province at 23/7 Amphoe Rd, Tambon Talad Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province 83000, or by fax to 076-35469 3 or email to phuket@ect.go.th, Ms Orapin noted.

The maps and definitions are posted on the PEC website, she added.

Phuket community
Taxi scam concerns visitors the most

The best way to treat the "illegal" taxis is to legalize them...thus forcing the existing ...(Read More)

Taxi scam concerns visitors the most

So, right on the heels of this story is the PLTO taxi mafia and their criminal cartels crying and ca...(Read More)

Policemen who stopped Taiwanese actress face bribery charges

@JohC: "Charges" are rarely conviction or penalized in payoff happy Thailand. And, you rar...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

more schedules bus services please - what happened to the electric bus project in Patong - why are m...(Read More)

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

great initiative well done...(Read More)

Rotary Clubs rally for coral reef restoration

nice that little man narong is busy saving the coral reef... everything else in the island is alread...(Read More)

Phuket air quality takes a hit

Why not living in Singapore and come twice a year to Phuket for 5 days of holiday ,if everything is ...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

There is nobody on this island, Thai or non-Thai, that give one s#!^ about these lowlife. These cret...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

Smug look on his face says it all. the tail continues to wag the dog.We always hear about people ...(Read More)

Crackdown on illegal Phuket taxi drivers launched

must be a joke, if the offer better rates and be polite and welcoming i'm sure they could comete...(Read More)

 

