New Phuket constituencies put to the people

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC, or ECT Phuket) is calling for feedback on three options for the redrawn boundaries of constituencies to be used in the next national election.

politics

By The Phuket News

Friday 3 February 2023, 02:53PM

Poeple have until Feb 13 to submit their feedback on the three options presented. Image: PEC

Phuket has been assigned three seats available for Members of Parliament in the next election. Previously, Phuket had only two MP seats available.

The three options presented are as follows:

OPTION 1

Zone 1 - 141,389 registered residents

Muang District: Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew



Zone 2 - 137,596

All other areas in Muang District, plus Tambon Kathu



Zone 3 - 138,906

Thalang District (whole district) plus all other areas in Kathu District except Tambon Kathu



OPTION 2

Zone 1 - 141,389

Muang District: Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew



Zone 2 - 133,087

All other areas in Muang District, except Tambon Kathu



Zone 3 - 143,415

Thalang District (whole district), plus Tambon Kathu



OPTION 3

Zone 1 - 141,389

Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew



Zone 2 - 130,184

Wichit, Tambon Kathu, Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn



Zone 3 - 146,318

All other areas



People have until the end of government office hours on Feb 13 to submit their feedback.

Feedback forms are available at every municipality and local administration organisation (OrBorTor) on the island, Orapin Acheevasuk, Election Director of Phuket Province, said in a release this morning (Feb 3).

People may submit their feed by post to writing to the Office of the Election Commission of Phuket Province at 23/7 Amphoe Rd, Tambon Talad Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province 83000, or by fax to 076-35469 3 or email to phuket@ect.go.th, Ms Orapin noted.

The maps and definitions are posted on the PEC website, she added.