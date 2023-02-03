Phuket has been assigned three seats available for Members of Parliament in the next election. Previously, Phuket had only two MP seats available.
The three options presented are as follows:
OPTION 1
Zone 1 - 141,389 registered residents
Muang District: Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew
Zone 2 - 137,596
All other areas in Muang District, plus Tambon Kathu
Zone 3 - 138,906
Thalang District (whole district) plus all other areas in Kathu District except Tambon Kathu
OPTION 2
Zone 1 - 141,389
Muang District: Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew
Zone 2 - 133,087
All other areas in Muang District, except Tambon Kathu
Zone 3 - 143,415
Thalang District (whole district), plus Tambon Kathu
OPTION 3
Zone 1 - 141,389
Talad Yai and Talad Neua (Phuket Town), Ratsada, Koh Kaew
Zone 2 - 130,184
Wichit, Tambon Kathu, Pa Khlok and Srisoonthorn
Zone 3 - 146,318
All other areas
People have until the end of government office hours on Feb 13 to submit their feedback.
Feedback forms are available at every municipality and local administration organisation (OrBorTor) on the island, Orapin Acheevasuk, Election Director of Phuket Province, said in a release this morning (Feb 3).
People may submit their feed by post to writing to the Office of the Election Commission of Phuket Province at 23/7 Amphoe Rd, Tambon Talad Yai, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Province 83000, or by fax to 076-35469 3 or email to phuket@ect.go.th, Ms Orapin noted.
The maps and definitions are posted on the PEC website, she added.
