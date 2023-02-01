Phuket gets three MPs at next election

PHUKET: Phuket will have three seats to be contested for the House of Representatives at the next election, the Election Commission of Thailand has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 February 2023, 10:38AM

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC, or ECT Phuket) confiremd the news through a post online last night (Jan 31).

The increase in the number of Member of Parliament (MP) seats assigned to Phuket, up from two, was ratified by publication in the Royal Gazette yesterday (January 31), the PEC explained.

The move was in line with the increase in the number of MPs from 350 to 400, ECT Chairman Itthiporn Boonprakong explained in a notice announcing the change yesterday.

To make the change possible, in accordance with organic law changes already made to increase the number of MPs, electoral boundaries for constituencies in all 77 provinces had to be redefined so that each constituency had only one MP, Mr Itthiporn said.

The constituencies were redefined according to civil registration as of Dec 31, 2022, which was announced in the Government Gazette on January 23, 2023”, he added.

As of Dec 9, Thailand had a total of 66,090,475 people registered in the civil registration database, Mr IItthiporn noted.

The average number of citizens to be represented by one member of the House of Representatives was 165,226, he said.

As such, Phuket with 417,891 registered residents has been allocated three seats for MPs in the House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, for example, Ubon Ratchathani with 1,869,806 registered residents, has been assigned 11 seats.

The PEC has yet to announce the actual boundaries for the redrawn constituencies in Phuket.