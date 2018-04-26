The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Police wait to question driver involved in Phuket accident

PHUKET: Chalong Police have today confirmed that they are waiting to question the driver of a vehicle which is seen in video footage cutting across a laundry truck causing it to swerve, roll and crash head-on into a minivan on Chao Fa West Rd yesterday.

accidents, Chinese, health, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 April 2018, 01:29PM

The vehicle circled in red is seen in video footage cutting across the path of the laundry van (circled blue) causing it to swerve, roll and smash head-on into an oncoming minivan. Photo: Screengrab
The vehicle circled in red is seen in video footage cutting across the path of the laundry van (circled blue) causing it to swerve, roll and smash head-on into an oncoming minivan. Photo: Screengrab

It has also been confirmed that all those involved in the accident are recovering from their injuries.

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 26), “Video footage from yesterday’s (Apr 25) accident on Chao Fa West Rd shows a vehicle cut in front of the laundry truck causing it to swerve, roll and then collide with the minivan.

“We have managed to trace the owner of that vehicle and I have already had a brief conversation with him,” he said.

“He is an elderly Thai man and he told me that he was just coming back from drinking coffee with friends when the accident occurred.

“He said that he didn’t know anything about the accident and that he just continued to drive.

“I invited him to be questioned today (Apr 26) but he sent a lawyer instead,” Lt Chanat explained.

“I have not yet decided whether to press any charges against this man as I do not have enough information. I need to speak to the chief of the Chalong Police about this case as it is now public knowledge. I will then decided how to proceed,” he added.

World Cup League @ BISP

“I can also confirm that I have not yet pressed any charges against any other people involved in this accident. They are still recovering from their injuries. The van driver sustained serious injuries to both his legs,” Lt Chanat said.

Meanwhile, an officer from the Phuket Tourist Police, who declined to be named, has confirmed that three Chinese tourists are currently in Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town following yesterday’s accident.

Fan Zhi Yuan, 34, suffered cuts to his left leg, Tang Hong, 32, suffered a broken left leg, and Liu Ling, 63, a broken right leg.

The four-year-old boy suffered bruising to his head but is not being treated at the hospital.

The Chinese Consulate in Phuket has been made aware of the accident.

Eight people were injured when the truck slammed head-on into the van in Chalong yesterday, as the truck driver swerved to avoid hitting the car that cut across in front of it.

The accident occurred at about midday on Chao Fa West Rd near the Tesco Lotus shopping centre, near where a woman had her leg amputated after a collision there on Tuesday. (See stories here and here.)

 

 
Nasa12 | 26 April 2018 - 16:50:23

Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul say“I have not yet decided whether to press any charges against this man as I do not have enough information"A can give you information now, the old man cross double yellow line.(Trippel some place on this spot)

