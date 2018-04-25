PHUKET: A woman has had her leg severed after the motorbike she was riding collided into the back of a pickup truck in Chalong yesterday (Apr 24).

Rescue workers attend to the woman, named only as Joy, at the accident scene in Chalong yesterday (April 24). Photo: Suppawatkan Kunnaluck

Maj Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident, which occurred before the entrance to the Tesco Lotus Chalong shopping centre on Chao Fa West Rd northbound at about midday.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Mitsubishi pickup truck stopped by the side of the road with a Honda Click motorbike still rammed into the back, and a woman with her left leg enmeshed with the pickup’s rear bumper.

The woman, identified at the scene only as “Joy”, estimated to be about 30 years old, was still conscious.

However, rescue workers were forced to use a hydraulic cutter to free her from the pickup truck so they could rush her to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town with her left leg still partially attached.

According to police, Ms Joy was heading north on Chao Fa West Rd when the pickup truck, which was travelling southbound, cut across her to turn right.

Ms Joy was travelling at speed and was unable to avoid the collision, the witness told police.

The driver of the pick truck, a foreign expat who police have yet to name, was taken to Chalong Police Station for further investigation.

Ms Joy suffered extensive blood loss, but is alive.

“The doctors had to amputate the woman’s leg,” Maj Tada of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News’s sister newspaper Khao Phuket this morning (Apr 25).

“We questioned the driver, and the driver is willing to help the woman with everything,” he added.

“At this stage we have not charged the driver yet, but we do expect to press a charge of reckless driving causing serious injures. Right now we are still continuing our investigation,” Maj Tada said.

Additional Reporting by Chutharat Plerin