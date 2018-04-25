The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

PHUKET: A woman has had her leg severed after the motorbike she was riding collided into the back of a pickup truck in Chalong yesterday (Apr 24).

accidents, transport, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 25 April 2018, 11:08AM

Rescue workers attend to the woman, named only as Joy, at the accident scene in Chalong yesterday (April 24). Photo: Suppawatkan Kunnaluck
Rescue workers attend to the woman, named only as Joy, at the accident scene in Chalong yesterday (April 24). Photo: Suppawatkan Kunnaluck

Maj Tada Sodarak of the Chalong Police was notified of the accident, which occurred before the entrance to the Tesco Lotus Chalong shopping centre on Chao Fa West Rd northbound at about midday.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Mitsubishi pickup truck stopped by the side of the road with a Honda Click motorbike still rammed into the back, and a woman with her left leg enmeshed with the pickup’s rear bumper.

The woman, identified at the scene only as “Joy”, estimated to be about 30 years old, was still conscious.

However, rescue workers were forced to use a hydraulic cutter to free her from the pickup truck so they could rush her to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town with her left leg still partially attached.

According to police, Ms Joy was heading north on Chao Fa West Rd when the pickup truck, which was travelling southbound, cut across her to turn right.

Ms Joy was travelling at speed and was unable to avoid the collision, the witness told police.

The driver of the pick truck, a foreign expat who police have yet to name, was taken to Chalong Police Station for further investigation.

Ms Joy suffered extensive blood loss, but is alive.

“The doctors had to amputate the woman’s leg,” Maj Tada of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News’s sister newspaper Khao Phuket this morning (Apr 25).

“We questioned the driver, and the driver is willing to help the woman with everything,” he added.

“At this stage we have not charged the driver yet, but we do expect to press a charge of reckless driving causing serious injures. Right now we are still continuing our investigation,” Maj Tada said.

Additional Reporting by Chutharat Plerin

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

simon01 | 25 April 2018 - 15:24:59

God bless. may she make a good recovery. So sad everytime a young person is hurt or killed by the bloody stupid driving here on Phuket. Another life ruined for no reason at all.

The Phuket News

Wilma | 25 April 2018 - 15:05:32

Look on the pics, that the car is standing of the road.
The driver cant move the pick up around with a Joy hanging on to rear bumper.

The Phuket News

Wilma | 25 April 2018 - 15:01:38

I was at the scene.
ms. Joy, was travelling with more than 90 km an hour. Her boyfriend was just coming after her in the speed, but luckily he had more breaking time, where ms Joy was down to less than 20 meters, before she start breaking.
The driver was helping ms Joy from bleeding to death, because the driver tried a rob around her leg, that stopped the bleeding.
Nobody can avoid in that spee

The Phuket News

moskito | 25 April 2018 - 13:44:54

I cant count the fatal accidents i see with my own eyes in the past 20 years I am living in Phuket. 
With 20 to 21.000 DEAD People in Road accidents I really wonder where all the people are, not dead, but sitting in wheelchairs or having legs and arms amputated. Do they loose face when showing up after a bad accident on the street again or where are they? 
:
An educational TV would be good here

The Phuket News

marcher | 25 April 2018 - 11:55:29

Rather sad for Joy, but I cannot understand how she could hit the back of the pickup if he was making a right hand turn. Would happen if he was making a u-turn otherwise she would have hit his nearside

The Phuket News

Kurt | 25 April 2018 - 11:54:02

If this was happening at 'junction' Chaofa West rd/entrance Tesco Lotus, that is really a dangerous adventure to turn in and out over there
Although there is a speed-advice of 50 kmh, people drive like mad as that location as there is no Tesco Lotus entrance at all
And people driving in/out Tesco Lotus lanes underestimate the high speed north/south bound traffic
Traffic lights?

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Thai Navy commander in Phuket as air fighters, weapons firing mark exercise

It's now a helicopter carrier, built in Spain, commissioned in 1997. Just carry 6 helicopters only. No functioning anti-aircraft defense system. ...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

God bless. may she make a good recovery. So sad everytime a young person is hurt or killed by the bloody stupid driving here on Phuket. Another life r...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

Look on the pics, that the car is standing of the road. The driver cant move the pick up around with a Joy hanging on to rear bumper....(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

I was at the scene. ms. Joy, was travelling with more than 90 km an hour. Her boyfriend was just coming after her in the speed, but luckily he had mo...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

I cant count the fatal accidents i see with my own eyes in the past 20 years I am living in Phuket. With 20 to 21.000 DEAD People in Road accidents ...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

Rather sad for Joy, but I cannot understand how she could hit the back of the pickup if he was making a right hand turn. Would happen if he was making...(Read More)

Woman loses leg in Phuket road accident

If this was happening at 'junction' Chaofa West rd/entrance Tesco Lotus, that is really a dangerous adventure to turn in and out over there A...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

If you read the article it states, "...police believe that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit."...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

At the time of the offence the offender was under the influence of drugs, so in law he cannot be mentally retarded. If as alleged she was assaulted 6 ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.