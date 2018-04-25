PHUKET: Eight people were injured when a truck slammed head-on into a van in Chalong today (April 25), as the truck driver swerved to avoid hitting a car that had cut across in front of it.

Wednesday 25 April 2018, 05:53PM

The accident occurred at about midday on Chao Fa West Rd near the Tesco Lotus shopping centre, near where a woman had her leg amputated after a collision there yesterday. (See story here.)

Rescue workers and Chalong Police arrived at the scene to find an Isuzu truck that was delivering laundry on its side, along with a minivan carrying four Chinese tourists, including a 4-year-old boy.

The minivan was also on its side in the middle of the road, but with its entire front demolished by the impact.

Rescue workers were forced to use hydraulic cutters to recover the driver from the minivan.

The driver of the van, a Thai national, had suffered serious injuries, but the 4-year-old escaped with only minor injuries, explained Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police.

The driver and two passengers travelling in the truck also suffered injuries, but the extent of their injuries were not reported.

All eight injured in the accident were taken to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Chalong Hospital then later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

CCTV footage released since the accident shows the truck heading toward Chalong Circle when a car cut across it to turn right.

The driver of the truck swerved sharply to avoid hitting the car, but ended up tipping the truck onto two wheels as it veered into the coming lane and slamming head-on into the minivan.

Police have yet to press charges against any of the drivers involved in the accident as they are still continuing in their investigation, Lt Chanat confirmed.

No mention was made of tracking down the driver of the car that cut across in front of the truck.

Additional reporting by Chutharat Plerin