Police silent on probe into student killed by electrocution in public park

PHUKET: Phuket City Police have refused to answer any questions about the investigation into the death of 18-year-student Khaled “Nikki” Nour, who was killed by electrocution from touching a floodlight pole at a public basketball court at Suan Luang (King’s Park) more than a week ago.

deathconstructionpolicecrime
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 July 2019, 05:22PM

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung (2nd from left) and Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana (3rd from left) pictured at Siriroj International Hospital immediately after the incident on July 14. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Mr Nour, a first-year student at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus, was killed by electric shock from the pole at about 6:30pm on July 13 while playing basketball at the courts in the popular public park, which is administered by Phuket City Municipality. (See story here.)

His friend and classmate Cherdsak “Enzo” Vaiano, was also injured by electrocution at the same time. Mr Cherdsak has recovered from his life-threatening ordeal and has been discharged from hospital.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul last week confirmed that the families of both Mr Nour and Mr Cherdsak had filed complaints to police over the deadly incident, but declined to confirm any details filed in the complaints, notably especially whether the complaints sought charges of criminal negligence. (See story here.)

Col Sompong has maintained his refusal to answer any questions about the investigation, despite the fact that Mr Nour was killed by local amenities provided by the local government in a public area.

“We are still investigation this case. I just need to wait the results about it from Forensic Science police,” Col Thiparpakul told The Phuket News yesterday (July 23)

Col Sompong refused to confirm which persons were under investigation over the death.

 

All he would repeat was that if any charge were pressed, it would be for negligence.

Lt Anuwat Raksayot, the Phuket City Police officer tasked with investigating Mr Nour’s death, stood by his superior-ranking officer’s policy of silence.

“I must keep the investigation details for relations only. Sorry,” was all he would comment.

See also:

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation (Click here.)

After Phuket student killed by electrocution, officials assure public park areas are safe (Click here.)

Police assure quick repairs to lethal light pole will not affect investigation (Click here.)

 

