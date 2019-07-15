THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death an 18-year-student who was killed by electrocution from touching a floodlight pole at a public basketball court at Suan Luang (King’s Park) on Saturday evening (July 13).

accidentsdeathconstructionpolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 15 July 2019, 12:44PM

Kajonkietsuksa School posted a notice expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nour, who went by the nickname “Nikki”, a “7th generation student” at the school. Image: Kajonkietsuksa School

Kajonkietsuksa School posted a notice expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nour, who went by the nickname “Nikki”, a “7th generation student” at the school. Image: Kajonkietsuksa School

An emergency medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital were called to the park at 6pm.

The medical team arrived to find 18-year-old Prince of Songkhla University Phuket campus student Kahled Nour dead on the ground.

Mr Nour, of Thai-Egyptian heritage, was a local Phuket student who graduated at Kajonkietsuksa School.

Another young man, who authorities have yet to publicly name, was also electrocuted in the incident, but survived and is currently receiving treatment at Siriroj International Hospital.

The area has been sealed off for safety and pending further investigation, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul told The Phuket News today (July 15).

Col Sompong refused to confirmed whether or not all the light poles in the public park had been shut down or checked for safety.

“I have told the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority to check every light pole in the area and forensic police are coming to inspect the scene today,” Col Sompong said.

“I don’t have the authority to close the area. It is not my responsibility,” he said.

Col Sompong also refused to confirm or deny whether the police were investigating possible criminal liability for the lethal condition of the electrical cabling in the public park.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“We can’t make conclusions about criminal liability regarding this incident until we have finished our investigation… I won’t charge anyone until the investigation is finished,” was all he would say.

Lt Anuwat Raksayot, the Phuket City Police officer tasked with investigating Mr Nour’s death, was also reticent to give any explanations about the current state of public safety in the park.

“Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority officials will go to check every light pole. Also we will go to investigate today,” he said.

“Sorry, other details of this case cannot be revealed for now. Everything is under investigation. This issue is too sensitive to share through me. Please talk with Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul,” he said.

On learning the news of Mr Nour’s death, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and other leading Phuket Town officials went to Vachira Phuket Hospital to comfort and support Mr Nour’s mother, Siriporn Pakdeewong.

Mayor Somjai, along with Deputy Mayors Kawee Tansukatanon and Thaworn Jirapattanasopon and the municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawatchai Thongmang, all attended Mr Nour’s funeral at the Yameay Mosque on Soi Taling Chan in Phuket Town yesterday morning.

Phuket City Municipality has issued a statement expressing their deepest condolences for Mr Nour’s death.

“Phuket City Municipality is ready to provide full support and urge the relevant authorities to prevent and fix everything in order not to let such an incident happen again,” the statement said.

Kajonkietsuksa School also posted a notice expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nour, who went by the nickname “Nikki”, a “7th generation student” at the school. (See post here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket hotels caught in fallout from unsustainable boom
Human skeleton found near housing estate in central Phuket
Powerful motorcycles to face tougher regulations
Mekong water level lowest in 10 years
Mounting dugong deaths cause alarm
Religious holidays bring two-day alcohol ban
Should we trust online reviews?
Phuket tourism accommodation pipeline spikes with 55 new hotels under development
Police still yet to seek Interpol help for arrest of Greek national for brutal Phuket murder
Tesco Lotus amid mass expansion drive
Phuket Opinion: In clear view
Indian man held in Phuket for fraud
Phuket officials tackle fire safety
Karon beach road section to close to cars for burst water main repairs
Strong baht deals blow to Pattaya tourism, as airline price tactics see outbound tourism surge

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dot Property Awards
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Save Now Stay Later
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 