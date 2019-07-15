Student killed by electrocution in Phuket public park under investigation

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death an 18-year-student who was killed by electrocution from touching a floodlight pole at a public basketball court at Suan Luang (King’s Park) on Saturday evening (July 13).

accidentsdeathconstructionpolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 15 July 2019, 12:44PM

Kajonkietsuksa School posted a notice expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nour, who went by the nickname “Nikki”, a “7th generation student” at the school. Image: Kajonkietsuksa School

An emergency medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital were called to the park at 6pm.

The medical team arrived to find 18-year-old Prince of Songkhla University Phuket campus student Kahled Nour dead on the ground.

Mr Nour, of Thai-Egyptian heritage, was a local Phuket student who graduated at Kajonkietsuksa School.

Another young man, who authorities have yet to publicly name, was also electrocuted in the incident, but survived and is currently receiving treatment at Siriroj International Hospital.

The area has been sealed off for safety and pending further investigation, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul told The Phuket News today (July 15).

Col Sompong refused to confirmed whether or not all the light poles in the public park had been shut down or checked for safety.

“I have told the Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority to check every light pole in the area and forensic police are coming to inspect the scene today,” Col Sompong said.

“I don’t have the authority to close the area. It is not my responsibility,” he said.

Col Sompong also refused to confirm or deny whether the police were investigating possible criminal liability for the lethal condition of the electrical cabling in the public park.

“We can’t make conclusions about criminal liability regarding this incident until we have finished our investigation… I won’t charge anyone until the investigation is finished,” was all he would say.

Lt Anuwat Raksayot, the Phuket City Police officer tasked with investigating Mr Nour’s death, was also reticent to give any explanations about the current state of public safety in the park.

“Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority officials will go to check every light pole. Also we will go to investigate today,” he said.

“Sorry, other details of this case cannot be revealed for now. Everything is under investigation. This issue is too sensitive to share through me. Please talk with Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul,” he said.

On learning the news of Mr Nour’s death, Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana and other leading Phuket Town officials went to Vachira Phuket Hospital to comfort and support Mr Nour’s mother, Siriporn Pakdeewong.

Mayor Somjai, along with Deputy Mayors Kawee Tansukatanon and Thaworn Jirapattanasopon and the municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Thawatchai Thongmang, all attended Mr Nour’s funeral at the Yameay Mosque on Soi Taling Chan in Phuket Town yesterday morning.

Phuket City Municipality has issued a statement expressing their deepest condolences for Mr Nour’s death.

“Phuket City Municipality is ready to provide full support and urge the relevant authorities to prevent and fix everything in order not to let such an incident happen again,” the statement said.

Kajonkietsuksa School also posted a notice expressing their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nour, who went by the nickname “Nikki”, a “7th generation student” at the school. (See post here.)