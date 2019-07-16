After Phuket student killed by electrocution, officials assure public park areas are safe

PHUKET: Phuket City Municipality has issued a statement assuring that public areas in Suan Luang (King’s Park) are safe, after 18-year-student Khaled Nour died from electrocution after touching a floodlight pole beside a basketball court in the park on Saturday evening (July 13).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 July 2019, 09:28AM

Workers make repairs to the deadly light pole at the Suan Luang basketball courts that killed 18-year-old student Khaled Nour and injured Cherdsak Vaiano. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

“Officers have repaired the light pole to prevent such an incident from happening again,” the statement read.

“Officials have also inspected the electrical system in the area at the basketball courts in Suan Luang public park, and installed an electrical protection system.

“Officers have also set out a plan to inspect the electrical systems in all areas of Phuket Town for public safety,” the statement added.

The statement was not dated or signed as issued by any official.

Instead, the notice was marked as issued by “Phuket City Municipality”.

Mr Nour, a local student who attended Kajonkietsuksa School and was studying at the Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus at the time of his death, died from electric shock while playing basketball with friends at the popular courts.

Another young man, Cherdsak "Enzo" Vaiano, was also electrocuted in the incident, but survived and is currently receiving treatment at Siriroj International Hospital. (See story here.)

“From the inspection, the cause of the death and injury is electric leakage from the light pole at the basketball court,” the Phuket City Municipality statement read.

“Following the tragic incident, Phuket City Municipality has helped and coordinated with various organisations, and set up an investigative committee to find the truth about this case,” it added.

It was not explained which facts about the case already presented to the public may be false.

“Phuket City Municipality will work at full capacity and provide assistance to the family of the death and injured,” the statement read.

At last report, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul said police were investigating the circumstances Mr Nour’s death, but noted that no notions of criminal liability would be entertained until the investigation had concluded.

Col Sompong also confirmed to The Phuket News yesterday that the area where the electrocution took place had been sealed off.

According to photos provided by Phuket City Municipality, only the one light pole that killed Mr Nour and injured Mr Cherdsak had steel barriers placed around it and marked with police tape indicating that it was under investigation as evidence to the incident.