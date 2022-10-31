British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police confirm charges for killer stab attack

Police confirm charges for killer stab attack

PHUKET: Pannawit Thepbutra, who stabbed a man to death at Phuket Grocery in Phuket Town on Saturday (Oct 29), has been charged with murder and armed robbery resulting in the death of a person, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit confirmed today (Oct 31).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 31 October 2022, 06:39PM

Pannawit Thepbutra, 35, is escorted from Phuket City Police Station today (Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pannawit Thepbutra, 35, is escorted from Phuket City Police Station today (Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police Station today (Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police Station today (Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Charoen’s widow, Daranee Pan-ngern, 48, with her lawyer, Paradorn Tangwinit, at Phuket Provincial Court today (Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Mr Charoen’s widow, Daranee Pan-ngern, 48, with her lawyer, Paradorn Tangwinit, at Phuket Provincial Court today (Oct 31). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The charges were confirmed after Pannawit, 35, was brought from Phuket Provincial Prison to Phuket City Police Station, and then to Phuket Provincial Court to have the charges presented to him today.

The charges were pressed following questioning witnesses and checking CCTV footage in the area after the fatal stabbing on Saturday, Col Sarawaut said.

Col Sarawut dismissed claims by Pannawit’s relatives, questioning whether Pannawit genuinely “surrendered” to police and whether police had arrested the real culprit of the fatal stabbing.

“DNA samples were taken from the weapon, a knife, and clothing worn by the assailant. After this was presented it made him more comfortable to talk,” Col Sarawut said.

Police had statements from witnesses and used CCTV to track down the killer after he fled the scene in a red Honda CRV, he added.

Col Sarawut also dismissed claims by Pannawit himself, who said he had attacked the victim, 49-year-old Charoen Pan-ngern, by accident, mistaking him for a person he had a previous conflict with.

Pannawit had told police that he thought Mr Charoen was the person he had a previous road rage incident with, Col Sarawut explained.

Col Sarawut today explained that a gold necklace worth more than B29,000 was in the bag that Mr Charoen was carrying when he was attacked.

Pannawit dropped the bag, which contained an assortment of Thai banknotes, and the necklace when he fled the scene after stabbing Mr Charoen.

Pannawit made off with an amulet in the attack, Col Sarawurt said. He did not give a value of the amulet stolen, or confirm whether the amulet had been recovered.

Police opposed bail at the court, said Col Sarawut.

However, he did not confirm whether or not the court had granted Pannawit to be released if he posts bail.

Mr Charoen’s widow, Daranee Pan-ngern, 48, was also at Phuket Provincial Court today to plead for the court to deny Pannawit the right to post bail.

Her lawyer, Paradorn Tangwinit, explained that Ms Daranee and her daughter both felt unsafe following the attack and had asked police to take steps to ensure their safety.

Col Sarawut told reporters that police were in the process of providing support to Ms Daranee in dealing with the processes she must now face, including advice on rights such as withdrawing money from various funds. 

“We will try to help and take care of her,” he said.

While exiting Phuket City Police Station today, Pannawit wore a cloth bag on his head to obscure his face.

He also declined to answer any questions from reporters.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Japanese yen poised to post worst year against the dollar since 1970
Lula wins Brazil’s bitter presidential vote, Bolsonaro silent
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Patong Hill repairs to take 2 months, Man admits to killing ‘the wrong man’ || October 31
Phuket direct flights to resume from Russia Far East
Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets
Dead whale recovered from Racha
More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala
Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting
First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket
Police make Wichit drug bust
Phuket students offer free repairs and haircuts to flood victims
Attacker confesses to stabbing wrong person
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Police nab key member of scam gang
Phuket Opinion: The road ahead

 

Phuket community
More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

@Fascinated. Armchair something, not quite sure what!...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

Kata Hill 2 yrs & waiting . it was not as big a collapse as the Patong hill so i totally don&#...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

Who talks about pumps in Kamala? No one. 'Pump talk' is about underpasses, with reference to...(Read More)

Police nab key member of scam gang

Doctors in Thailand must be better paid than I thought if they've managed to amass 101m baht. Un...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

I'm not sure I'd describe the flooding as "minor". Several of my wife's neighb...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

@prab, well if you don’t now it, it’s total illegal for tourists to smoke weed in LOS. And every...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

ah and forgot to mention, most smoke a lot too and buy expensive weed too so welcome here .. since i...(Read More)

First direct IKAR flight from Moscow lands in Phuket

at least they spend a lot in food and drink and we can make money.. if i was russian i would be the...(Read More)

Recreational use ‘doubles’ since delisting

how many are recovered for abuse of alcohol or kemical drugs daily ? this seems just the usual propa...(Read More)

More rain brings minor flooding, small earthslide in Kamala

Our armchair engineer at it again- there are no pumps in Kamala. Early start today?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket

 