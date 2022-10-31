Police confirm charges for killer stab attack

PHUKET: Pannawit Thepbutra, who stabbed a man to death at Phuket Grocery in Phuket Town on Saturday (Oct 29), has been charged with murder and armed robbery resulting in the death of a person, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit confirmed today (Oct 31).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 31 October 2022, 06:39PM

The charges were confirmed after Pannawit, 35, was brought from Phuket Provincial Prison to Phuket City Police Station, and then to Phuket Provincial Court to have the charges presented to him today.

The charges were pressed following questioning witnesses and checking CCTV footage in the area after the fatal stabbing on Saturday, Col Sarawaut said.

Col Sarawut dismissed claims by Pannawit’s relatives, questioning whether Pannawit genuinely “surrendered” to police and whether police had arrested the real culprit of the fatal stabbing.

“DNA samples were taken from the weapon, a knife, and clothing worn by the assailant. After this was presented it made him more comfortable to talk,” Col Sarawut said.

Police had statements from witnesses and used CCTV to track down the killer after he fled the scene in a red Honda CRV, he added.

Col Sarawut also dismissed claims by Pannawit himself, who said he had attacked the victim, 49-year-old Charoen Pan-ngern, by accident, mistaking him for a person he had a previous conflict with.

Pannawit had told police that he thought Mr Charoen was the person he had a previous road rage incident with, Col Sarawut explained.

Col Sarawut today explained that a gold necklace worth more than B29,000 was in the bag that Mr Charoen was carrying when he was attacked.

Pannawit dropped the bag, which contained an assortment of Thai banknotes, and the necklace when he fled the scene after stabbing Mr Charoen.

Pannawit made off with an amulet in the attack, Col Sarawurt said. He did not give a value of the amulet stolen, or confirm whether the amulet had been recovered.

Police opposed bail at the court, said Col Sarawut.

However, he did not confirm whether or not the court had granted Pannawit to be released if he posts bail.

Mr Charoen’s widow, Daranee Pan-ngern, 48, was also at Phuket Provincial Court today to plead for the court to deny Pannawit the right to post bail.

Her lawyer, Paradorn Tangwinit, explained that Ms Daranee and her daughter both felt unsafe following the attack and had asked police to take steps to ensure their safety.

Col Sarawut told reporters that police were in the process of providing support to Ms Daranee in dealing with the processes she must now face, including advice on rights such as withdrawing money from various funds.

“We will try to help and take care of her,” he said.

While exiting Phuket City Police Station today, Pannawit wore a cloth bag on his head to obscure his face.

He also declined to answer any questions from reporters.