Man fatally stabbed outside Phuket Grocery store

PHUKET: A man has died after being repeatedly stabbed outside the popular Phuket Grocery store in Talat Yai in the early hours of this morning (Oct 29).

crimedeathviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 October 2022, 02:59PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pol. Lt. Col. Sakol Krainara from Muang Phuket Police Station was called to the scene on Ongsimphai Road around 6:30am this morning where he found a man in serious condition who had been stabbed four times in the stomach.

The man, referred to as Mr Charoen (family name unknown), was unconscious. Staff from Phuket Provincial Hospital at the scene administered CPR before the man was rushed to hospital. He was confirmed dead shortly after.

Pol. Col. Sarawut Chuprasit, the Superintendent of Muang Phuket Police Station, and Pol. Lt. Col. Chatchai Chunu, Deputy Superintendent of the Muang Phuket Police Station, joined their colleague at the scene where further investigations were conducted.

According the eye witness reports, the attacker fled after stabbing Mr Charoen, leaving the injured man’s black jacket and bag on the floor. After inspecting the bag, police discovered a large amount of bank notes in B20, 50, 100 and 500 denominations, although they did not confirm how much overall was found.

Mr Charoen’s bronze Sedan car was parked nearby where a large, 30cm knife was discovered on the floor near a large pile of blood.

After inspecting the interior of the Grocery Store mall, police discovered pants and a shirt hidden nearby a children’s play arcade area on the ground floor, which they believed to be those of the attacker.

Police confirmed they were taking the items discovered at the scene, including the bag of money, as evidence to assist in their ongoing investigations. They also confirmed that local CCTV footage would be analysed in the hopes of being able to shed light on the incident and identify the attacker.

They did not indicate whether the attack was a botched robbery but confirmed investigations are ongoing.

It was later confirmed that the attacker handed himself into police and is under investigation. Further details will be released in due course, police confirmed.

