Attacker confesses to stabbing wrong person

PHUKET: The person responsible for stabbing and killing a man outside the popular Grocery Store in Talat Yai yesterday (Oct 29) has confessed to police that he attacked the wrong person.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 30 October 2022, 12:21PM

The attack took place at the popular store on Ongsimphai Road around 6:30am yesterday morning. The victim, Mr Charoen Pan-ngern, was found unconscious by police and medical workers at the scene. He had been stabbed four times in the stomach. He was rushed to Phuket Provincial Hospital but later pronounced dead.

Around noon yesterday, 35-year-old Pannawit Thepbutra surrendered to police and later confessed that he had infact killed the wrong person, stating Charoen resembled somebody else he had previously had an altercation with that he intended to attack.

Pannawit, who works as a graphic designer, explained how he had a quarrel with a person by the name of Mr Nit a couple of months ago outside the same store. Mistaking Charoen for this person yesterday morning, Pannawit confronted him as he was still aggrieved by the previous exchange he had with Nit.

Charoen tried to explain he was not the person Pannawait believed him to be, angering the latter who then proceeded to attack him with a 30cm knife, stabbing him four times in the stomach and leaving him in a pool of blood before fleeing the scene.

After surrendering yesterday, Pannawit led police through a reenactment at the scene including where the attack took place and where he had hidden his clothing at a children’s play area within the store.

Pannawait then retraced his escape route all the way back to Phanason village in Wichit, which is where he lived.

Police have arrested Pannawit although have yet to confirm the full charges against him.