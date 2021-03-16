Police assure Pla Wan tested for alcohol

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced a statement of assurance that Vorasit ‘Pla Wan’ Issara, the owner of the five-star Sri Panwa resort who was injured in a car accident south of Phuket Town on Sunday night (Mar 14), has been tested for alcohol, but have yet to make public the test results.

accidentstransportSafetypolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 March 2021, 12:05PM

A photo posted with the Phuket Provincial Police statement of assurance that Mr Vorasit has been tested for alcohol. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

A photo posted with the Phuket Provincial Police statement of assurance that Mr Vorasit has been tested for alcohol. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

A photo posted with the Phuket Provincial Police statement of assurance that Mr Vorasit has been tested for alcohol. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The statement of assurance was made through a post on the Phuket Provincial Police official Facebook page at 11:01pm last night (Mar 15).

The post explained that Wichit Police Chief Col Prateung Ponmana and other police are continuing their investigation and have already inspected the scene of the accident, in front of Ao Nam Bor School on a curve on Sakdidet Rd.

“Police have already examined the car to find out whether the incident was from the flaw of the car or the driver’s reckless driving,” the post said.

“The inspection was also to check the damage caused to state property,” the post added.

“Police have already contacted the doctor and medical staff who are taking care of the driver [Mr Vorasit] to conduct a blood test for the alcohol,” the post noted, with no specific officer quoted.

“We would like to thank all the good people who helped the injured in the accident,” the post concluded.

Of note, the post gave no description of the blood test result at all.

Wichit Police Chief Col Prateung has been unavailable to receive calls from The Phuket News this morning.

At last report, Mr Vorasit was still receiving care in the intensive-care unit (ICU) at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol told the press yesterday, “It has been found that there has been no blood congestion in Mr Vorasit’s brain. If there are no serious effects, he can be discharged from the ICU.”

Dr Chalermpong gave no other description of Mr Vorasit’s condition. Mr Vorasit was trapped behind the driver’s wheel for more than an hour while rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to cut him free from the wreck.