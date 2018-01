Recent Comments

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches "I don't understand why someone..."Maybe for the same reason as someone likes to mention Singapore all the time!...(Read More)

DSI denies brothel crackdown was political If someone knows more parlors with under aged girls then he should file a complain to the next police station.Question arises how does he know.Did he ...(Read More)

Driver flees after flipping Merc at Phuket Underpass Actually the closure of the middle lane was explained on June,10th 2017 in an article on here! Funny that the same person asking now for an explanatio...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches Trump was elected democratically. USA army never intervene in elections. Never army coups. Impeachments happen democratically. And the democratic t...(Read More)

Six Taiwanese arrested for call scam Was it really 'stealing', coz the illicit thai business people transferred it voluntarily? Successful scam, yes indeed! Are the illicit thai...(Read More)

Driver flees after flipping Merc at Phuket Underpass Very good that this high ranking police officer noticed that safety of the underpass was not optimal. Dimmed lights and no warning lights on the cent...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000 OI'll start quaking in my boots when the third wave of feminism arrives after she gives me a massage and prepares my dinner....ooops!...(Read More)

Four ‘lenders’ to be grilled over Prawit’s watches ad hominem...yes I agree, points of argument never addressed - as usual. So how does one explain Trump? ...(Read More)

Phuket masturbator arrested, fined B1,000 So, what is your take on vaginal acrobatics: blowing candles, opening bottles, making bubble gum balloons, shooting ping-pong balls from mentioned ope...(Read More)