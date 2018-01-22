The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Ukrainian man tested for drugs, alcohol after Russian women killed in Phuket head-on collision

PHUKET: Two Russian women staying in Phuket were killed when the car they were travelling slammed head-on into a passenger van in Cherng Talay yesterday afternoon (Jan 21).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 January 2018, 10:05AM

The driver of the car, Ukrainian Artem Serdiukov, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment of injuries – and to be tested for drugs and alcohol. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
The driver of the car, Ukrainian Artem Serdiukov, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for treatment of injuries – and to be tested for drugs and alcohol. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The deadly collision occurred just after 2pm on the Ban Don – Cherng Thalay Rd (see map below).

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a heavily damaged Nissan Almera and passenger van with damage to its front end.

The driver of the Nissan car, Ukrainian Artem Serdiukov, was taken Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for injuries sustained in the collision.

His passengers, named by police as Russians LiuiZia Samigullina, 67, and Liliia Malikova, 68, were sped to Thalang Hospital, but pronounced dead on arrival, confirmed Maj Natthaya Suwanpong of the Cherng Talay Police.

The van driver, Teerasak Boonrod, 33, told police that he was driving northbound along the road when the Nissan Almera came around the bend at high speed, drifting into his lane and slamming into the van head-on.

When police arrived the van was still plainly and correctly in the left lane, supporting Mr Teerasak’s explanation of the accident.

The two Russian women arrived in Phuket on Dec 23 and were staying at a villa estate in Kamala, confirmed police.

Maj Natthaya also confirmed that she had requested doctors at Vachira Hospital to test Mr Artem for drugs and alcohol.

“Other details of this accident are still under investigation,” Maj Natthaya said.

It was not confirmed whether either driver had preliminary charges pressed against him while the investigation continues.

Russian consular officials have been informed of the women’s deaths, Maj Natthaya noted.

 

 
Location

 
CaptainJack69 | 22 January 2018 - 11:20:34

Tested for drugs, alcohol? This shouldn't be a story. Any driver involved in ANY traffic collision should automatically be tested. In cases where someone has died and the blood tests reveal the driver was drunk/stoned they should automatically be charged with manslaughter.

Maybe Thai roads would be safer if people actually feared going to jail for DUI.

Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.