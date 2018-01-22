PHUKET: Police are hoping to determine what caused the death of a 47-year-old woman whose body was found caught on rocks under a bridge in Phuket Town yesterday morning (Jan 21).

Monday 22 January 2018, 11:20AM

Rescue workers recover the body of Kwanrudee Saetan, 47, from under the bridge. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the Gor Jaan Bridge on Kra Rd at 7:50am after people in the area noticed the woman’s body under the bridge, which crosses the Bang Yai Canal.

Rescuer workers soon arrived to recover the woman’s remains.

Dressed in a long-sleeved brown shirt and blue denim shorts, the body was identified by her ID card as that of Kwanrudee Saetan, registered as from Ranong Province.

Police found no signs of assault on Miss Kwanrudee’s body.

A few B20 banknotes were recovered from her pockets, possibly totalling no more than B60.

Capt Ronnaphom Phumpoon of the Phuket City Police estimated that Miss Kwanrudee died not more than six hours before her body was found.

He noted that Miss Kwanrudee was known to have been living in the area, near the Phoonpon Night Plaza, where her body was found.

Police postulated that she might have accidentally fallen into the canal while drunk, or leapt into the waterway to end her own life as a means to escaping life problems she might have been facing.

Regardless, police have had Miss Kwanrudee’s body taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination while their investigation continues, Capt Ronnaphom said.