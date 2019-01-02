|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - January 2 King coronation date set for May |:| Wildcat comatose after crash |:| Drunk man guns down own family :| Phuket New Year leaves several dead |:| Security increase in South Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 2 January 2019, 04:14PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Guess they didn't read the stormy heavy rain weather warning for Phuket. Well,......(Read More)
"two accidents each in Muang District, Thalang District and Kathu District." so, if 2 acci...(Read More)
Given the positive comment from the serial commentator, have the Police taken steps to interview him...(Read More)
The long list provided by Phuket RTP justifies that there should be a 365 days a year road safety ca...(Read More)
What we all hear, see, and experience is the fact that thai Officials talks about 'Quality Touri...(Read More)
During these 7 'road tent days', just seen 'officials' sitting, bored, sometimes eve...(Read More)
Well, together with the Red Bull Family, the Ital-Thai boss Premchai ( black leopard killer), Genera...(Read More)
Seven and a half per cent increase in tourist arrivals - and a corresponding increase in the toxic v...(Read More)
J12, my comment was in reply to dek's..., you are having a real problem understanding things... ...(Read More)
Tommy42 I use to have dirty nellies bar but closed 2years ago. Now just usually sit in nanai ro...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.