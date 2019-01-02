THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wildcat comatose! King coronation date set! Phuket enters New Year! || Jan. 2

PHUKET XTRA - January 2 King coronation date set for May |:| Wildcat comatose after crash |:| Drunk man guns down own family :| Phuket New Year leaves several dead |:| Security increase in South Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 2 January 2019, 04:14PM

 

 

Phuket community
Thalang power cut announced

Guess they didn't read the stormy heavy rain weather warning for Phuket. Well,......(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

"two accidents each in Muang District, Thalang District and Kathu District." so, if 2 acci...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

Given the positive comment from the serial commentator, have the Police taken steps to interview him...(Read More)

Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days

The long list provided by Phuket RTP justifies that there should be a 365 days a year road safety ca...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

What we all hear, see, and experience is the fact that thai Officials talks about 'Quality Touri...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

During these 7 'road tent days', just seen 'officials' sitting, bored, sometimes eve...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

Well, together with the Red Bull Family, the Ital-Thai boss Premchai ( black leopard killer), Genera...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Seven and a half per cent increase in tourist arrivals - and a corresponding increase in the toxic v...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

J12, my comment was in reply to dek's..., you are having a real problem understanding things... ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Tommy42 I use to have dirty nellies bar but closed 2years ago. Now just usually sit in nanai ro...(Read More)

 

