Phuket wildcat comatose after struck by vehicle

PHUKET: A leopard cat from the wilds of Phuket is receiving care at the Soi Dog Foundation animal shelter after being struck by a vehicle in Mai Khao yesterday (Jan 1).

animalsaccidentsenvironment
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 January 2019, 10:54AM

The leopard cat suffered extensive brain damage experts at Soi Dog Foundation confirmed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Pongchart Chouehorm, Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, said he was notified of the injured wildcat at about 3pm.

“We were notified by officers at Sirinath Marine National Park that a leopard cat was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mai Khao,” Mr Pongchart said.

“Local people found the injured leopard cat on Thepkasattri Rd in front of the Mai Khao Cemetery,” he added.

The leopard cat was taken to the Soi Dog Foundation shelter, also in Thalang, where expert veterinarians could provide medical care for the injured cat.

QSI International School Phuket

“The leopard cat suffered some serious injuries. It will take at least one week just to provide treatment, but we will wait until it makes a full recovery before we release it back into the wild,” Mr Pongchart added.

Nattha Thepbamrung, PR Manager of Soi Dog Foundation, explained to The Phuket News this morning (Jan 2) that the cat – a male of undetermined age, but confirmed as “young”– suffered heavy internal head injuries.

“The cat is now in a coma and in critical condition,” Ms Nattha said.

“We are hoping he will survive, but he has suffered serious brain damage,” she added.

 

 

