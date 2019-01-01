THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket New Year leaves five dead in five days

PHUKET: Phuket’s road-accident tally for the New Year holidays stands at five dead and seven injured in just five days since the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019 began on Thursday (Dec 27).

Tuesday 1 January 2019, 10:34AM

Phuket police reported issuing 1,228 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period for Dec 31. Photo: The Phuket News

The 24-hour period for Dec 31 left one person dead and seven injured in seven accidents, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Jan 1).

The inclusion of the death of Thisadee Kankasikam, 44, early yesterday morning (Dec 31) brings the death and injury tally for the campaign to five dead and 31 injured in 33 accidents.

Mr Thisadee died from severe head trauma after the motorbike he was riding collided head-on with a pickup truck in Soi Pa-niang, Rassada, north of Samkong, just before 1am yesterday. He was not wearing a helmet at the time. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported inspecting 5,581 vehicles during the 24-hour period for Dec 31, resulting in 1,275 people being fined for traffic violations, with 10 cases resulting in legal prosecution.

Phuket police reported issuing 1,228 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period for Dec 31, as follows:

• 27 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 92 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 355 fined for driving without a licence

• 21 fined for speeding

• 49 fined for running a red light

• 61 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 33 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 35 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 28 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 527 people fined for not wearing helmets

Of the 5,961 people reported as fined for moving violations so far during the first five days of the campaign, 1,623 were caught driving without a licence, 2,518 were caught not wearing helmets while riding on a motorbike, and 457 were caught not wearing seatbelts.

The others were caught as follows:

  • Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle 188
  • Speeding 125
  • Running a red light / ignoring traffic signals 272
  • Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow) 277
  • Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic 157
  • Using mobile phones while driving. 205
  • Drunk driving 139

 

 

