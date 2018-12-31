PHUKET: An American man has become the first foreigner killed during the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019.

Monday 31 December 2018, 05:49PM

An image of the accident scene where a 39-year-old American man died after the motorbike he was riding collided with a passenger van on the coastal road to Promthep Cape in Rawai yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: DDPM

The American man, a 39-year-old*, died from internal injuries after the motorbike he was riding collided with a passenger van on the coastal road to Promthep Cape at the southern end of Phuket at 11am yesterday (Dec 30), reported Chalong Police.

Prapan Kanprasang, chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported the news at the briefing for the fourth day of the campaign at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Dec 31).

Present to receive the briefing in person was Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana.

There were seven accidents reported during the 24-hour period for yesterday: five in Muang District, one in Thalang District and another in Kathu District – resulting one death and leaving seven other people injured, Mr Prapan explained.

Another DDPM official also re-confirmed to The Phuket News that the baby in the accident on Thepkrasattri Rd on Saturday died from injuries sustained in the collision. (See story here.)

The baby girl, named Nalinipha Taophet, was one month old the officer noted.

Meanwhile, a collision between a motorbike and a pickup truck in Soi Pha-niang in Rassada, just north of Samkong, at 1:05am today (Dec 31) has left another man killed during the Seven Days campaign.

Kritsadee Kanoksikhum, 44, from Kamphaeng Phet, died of sever head trauma after the motorbike he was riding collided with a pickup truckl being driven by 45-year-old Phuket Town resident Kittisak Chonrat, reported Lt Col Sakchai Chunyong of Phuket City Police Station.

Mr Kittisak told police that he was driving from the Thaweesam Market in Phuket Town and had turned into Soi Pha-niang when he saw Mr Kritsadee driving toward him on the wrong side of the road.

He was unable to avoid the collision, he said.

Col Sakchai noted in his report that Mr Kittisak tested negative for alcohol. He also noted that police will continue their investigation before deciding on whether to pres any charges for the accident.

As Mr Kritsadee’s death occurred after midnight, his death is to be included in the Seven Days report for Dec 31, which is to be reported by officials tomorrow, but brings Phuket's unoffiicial tally for road accidents during the New Year holidays to four dead, 24 injured.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported inspecting 5,301 vehicles during the 24-hour period for Dec 30, resulting in 1,275 people being fined for traffic violations, with 10 cases resulting in legal prosecution.

Phuket police reported issuing 1,275 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period for Dec 30, as follows:

• 31 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 93 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 335 fined for driving without a licence

• 71 fined for speeding

• 48 fined for running a red light

• 52 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 34 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 53 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 32 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 526 people fined for not wearing helmets

DDPM-Phuket Chief Mr Prapan this morning also explained that so far there have been no marine safety incidents since the campaign began on Thursday.

A total of 43,892 passengers (21,997 people departures and 21,895 arrivals) were recorded as passing through ports and major piers in Phuket yesterday (Dec 30), Mr Prapan said.

“This is a 4.23% increase on last year. The passengers are mostly tourists from China and Russia,” he added.

* The name of the American man is being withheld until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been informed of his death.