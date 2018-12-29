PHUKET: Phuket has survived Day 2 of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year still with zero deaths in road accidents since the campaign began at midnight Thursday night (Dec 27).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 29 December 2018, 11:54AM

The woman and her 1-year-old child in the car were taken to hospital after the white Honda Brio struck the back of a truck and trailer in Thalang this morning (Dec 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

However, eight people were injured in eight accidents on Day 2 of the campaign, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Dec 28), the Phuket office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning.

In one accident last night Vichai Kaunsang, 40, suffered head injuries and a broken leg after his car motorbike collided with a car on Patak Rd in Koktanode, Karon, the DDPM noted in its report.

Mr Vichai was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 1,282 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period for Dec 28, as follows:

• 59 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 108 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 335 fined for driving without a licence

• 11 fined for speeding

• 55 fined for running a red light

• 64 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 27 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 39 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 30 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 554 people fined for not wearing helmets

The road collisions continued in Phuket this morning as a woman driving a white Honda Brio struck the back of a truck and trailer at speed on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang at about 7:30am.

The car spun and came to rest in the middle of the road after colliding with another car whose driver was unable to avoid the collision.

Rescue workers reported injuries at the scene and rushed the woman and her 1-year-old child in the Honda Brio to hospital.

The extent of the injuries were not reported.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub