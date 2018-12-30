PHUKET: Phuket has marked its first two deaths of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 December 2018, 02:32PM

A rescue worker attends the scene of a heavy head-on collision of a passenger van and a pickup truck on Phra Phuket Rd in Kathu yesterday (Dec 29). Photo: Tourist Police

Prapan Kanprasang, chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported the news at the daily briefing of the campaign at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Dec 30).

Present to receive the report was Phuket Vice Governor Thanyawat Charnpinit.

Mr Pransang reported that the two deaths came in the third day of the Seven Days campaign, from midnight to midnight yesterday (Saturday, Dec 29).

Six accidents were reported in the 24-hour period, with two accidents each in Muang District, Thalang District and Kathu District.

The accidents results in four people injured and two people killed, Mr Prapan said.

Harit Teasakul, 23, died after a single-vehicle motorbike accident in Soi Raiwanich at 2am. Mr Harit was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and suffered heavy head injuries, the DPM reported

Rescue workers attempted to revive Mr Harit but he was pronounced dead on arrival at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Puhket Town.

The other fatality was Patarapon Sakkeaw, just 14 years old,

Patarapon misjudged a corner and slammed into a wall in Soi Korpai near Saphan Hin at 2:20pm yesterday.

He was not wearing a helmet. His body is now at the Phuket Provincial Hospital in Rassada.

Of note, there no deaths reported in the heavy head-on collision of a passenger van and a pickup truck on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Phuket police reported inspecting 4,688 vehicles during the 24-hour period for Dec 29, resulting in 1,189 people being fined for traffic violations, with 10 cases resulting in legal prosecution.

The 1,189 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period for Dec 29, were given as follows:

• 41 fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

• 104 fined for not wearing seatbelts

• 322 fined for driving without a licence

• 22 fined for speeding

• 54 fined for running a red light

• 49 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

• 27.fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

• 45 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

• 36 people were arrested for drunk driving during the period.

• 489 people fined for not wearing helmets

So far there have been no marine accidents during the Seven Days campaign, Mr Prapan noted.