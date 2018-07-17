FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Wedding brawl! No tyres for mussel farmers? Trans fat ban! || July 17

PHUKET XTRA - July 17 Missing fisherman found |:| Wedding brawl sees 3 injuries |:| Trans fat ban |:| No more tyres for mussel farmers |:| Fishing boat breaks apart off beach Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 05:57PM

 

 

Phuket community
PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport

Does general Prayut not have a public relation team to keep him on right publicity track? All the ...(Read More)

Call to expedite Prawit probe

Just asking the dealers? Let me laugh. They only can be forced by court order, which the mates of Po...(Read More)

Isolated heavy rain forecast for South, Phuket

And we will see again, small boats ( like the 2 disaster boats) still will sail out. More disaster...(Read More)

Phuket officials inert as fishing boat breaks apart at tourist beach

While the pathetic marine safety officials are proving that Phuket is a dangerous and risky destinat...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Look like Thai Ind. Standards Marine "Work Vests", the type that will not give one a clear...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls for tourism safety across all forms of transport

Another empty message, imploring Thai officials "to make sure everyone is safe". He does n...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Re: I hope all bookings are cancelled and tourists never return here. I think it would be better i...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

The governor did put on his marine safety face, coz that day there was on Phuket no volunteer cleani...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

And it also looks like all the bright orange "life vests" are the same toy flotation aids ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"The government's efforts to overhaul safety measures across all forms of transport".....(Read More)

 

