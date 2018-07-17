PHUKET: The body found floating off Koh Racha yesterday has been confirmed as that of one of the two Rawai fishermen missing since the same storm on July 5 that sank the Phoenix tour boat.

The Royal Thai Navy boat Tor 234 returns to Phuket with the body yesterday evening. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Third Area Command boat Tor 234 was dispatched from the pier at Cape Panwa with Kusoldharm rescue workers on board late yesterday afternoon (July 16) to recover the body.

The body, found floating in the sea northeast of Koh Racha by fisherman on board the fishing boat 111 Pornprasert, was identified as that of Saksri “Bangchuk” Naopai, 42, by an official Thai ID card in a wallet that was found on the body.

The body arrived at the pier at Cape Panwa at 7pm, where relatives were waiting, then transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for examination as required by police due process.

Officials from Rawai Municipality, Navy vessels and other boats had been searching the area and nearby islands since relatives reported Mr Saksri and his friend Prawit “Banglee” Salee, 59, as missing on July 8.

The men were last seen fishing off Koh Racha on July 5 when the storm blew in. (See story here.)

Of note, the two men were missing while Navy and Air Force search-and-rescue teams were focussing their efforts on the areas northeast of Koh Hei (Coral Island), and extending past to include Phi Phi Island, to recover any survivors - and later bodies – from the Phoenix disaster, which claimed 47 lives.

The search for Mr Prawit continues, The Phuket News was told.