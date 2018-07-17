PHUKET: Three teenagers were injured today, one of them seriously, when a fight erupted between two gangs of teenagers attending a wedding at Koh Siray, east of the island.

crimehealthpolicealcoholviolence

Author: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 July 2018, 03:26PM

Police attend the scene of the gang fight, a multi-purpose hall in Ban Laem Tukkae, Moo 4, Rassada. Photo: Phuket City Police

At 2am today (July 17), officers from Phuket City Police reported that a fight had broken out at a multi-purpose hall in Ban Laem Tukkae, Moo 4, Rassada with three people injured, one seriously.

Lt Anuwat Raksayot, a sub-inspector from Phuket City Police reported to his commander before going to the scene together with deputy chief of the Phuket City Police Lt Col Kaken Nikrahatchai and officers from Phuket City and Rassada police stations.

Upon arrival at the scene, a large group of residents had gathered in front of the hall. They told police that Ao Pramongkit and another man named only as Panya had already been taken to the Phuket Provincial Admistrative Organisation Hospital (PPAO, or OrBorJor).

It was reported that Ao had sustained four wounds from a sharp object while Panya had wounds across his his body. However, both were said to be safe.

A third man, who has not been named, was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town by Kusoldharm rescue workers. He has also been reported as safe.

Upon inspecting the scene, police found three .38 bullets casings which were taken away as evidence.

According to police, a wedding had taken place at the hall and everyone was drinking and enjoying music. Suddenly a fight broke out between two gangs of youths – Thai Mai and Koh Siray – and this is when the three men sustained their injuries.

Officers from Phuket City Police led by deputy chief Lt Col Rungrit Rattanapakdee have questioned a number of witnesses and are hoping to bring those responsible in for questioning as soon as possible.