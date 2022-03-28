|
|
PHUKET XTRA - March 28 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Wet Phuket Songkran could be in the works |:| Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land |:| Ruling in ’Joe Ferrari’ case set for June |:| Body found among Koh Kaew mangroves Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Monday 28 March 2022, 06:51PM
