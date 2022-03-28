Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

BANGKOK: The government has said water splashing events for this year’s Songkran Festival will be allowed at some venues, but not in open areas.

culturehealthSafety

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 28 March 2022, 10:27AM

Photo: NNT

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Mar 27) authorities will allow splashing events under strict precautionary measures in order to prevent COVID-19 transmissions.

Such events must be held at dedicated venues without allowing for the consumption of alcohol or the use of talcum powder. Water splashing in public areas is also prohibited this year, reports NNT.

Thanakorn added that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had expressed concern about potential COVID transmissions during the long holiday, as a large number of people are expected to travel back to their home provinces.

He urged the general public, particularly senior citizens, to get vaccinated for their safety. People who plan to reunite with their families are meanwhile encouraged to adhere to personal protective measures and to take an antigen test prior to traveling.

Additionally, business operators at popular walking streets in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya will request that the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) allow water splashing at their venues.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, said the proposal will include event plans and safety measures such as screening and capacity control.