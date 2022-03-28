BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

BANGKOK: The government has said water splashing events for this year’s Songkran Festival will be allowed at some venues, but not in open areas.

culturehealthSafety
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 28 March 2022, 10:27AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday (Mar 27) authorities will allow splashing events under strict precautionary measures in order to prevent COVID-19 transmissions.

Such events must be held at dedicated venues without allowing for the consumption of alcohol or the use of talcum powder. Water splashing in public areas is also prohibited this year, reports NNT.

Thanakorn added that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had expressed concern about potential COVID transmissions during the long holiday, as a large number of people are expected to travel back to their home provinces.

He urged the general public, particularly senior citizens, to get vaccinated for their safety. People who plan to reunite with their families are meanwhile encouraged to adhere to personal protective measures and to take an antigen test prior to traveling.

Additionally, business operators at popular walking streets in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya will request that the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) allow water splashing at their venues.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Business Association, said the proposal will include event plans and safety measures such as screening and capacity control.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 28 March 2022 - 11:33:56 

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop
Welcome to Thailand.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design

 